Delhi Duo KhoslaRaghu explores new musical horizons with 'Aawara'

Sanchit Khosla: Usually, an album or EP starts with a concept, but this time it began with one track: Barbaadi. In our previous EP, we’d pinned hopes on a single track, but another song connected with listeners. That made us realise we needed multiple songs to experiment and explore a broader sound spectrum. We developed a few demos and Aawara took shape.

Rishabh Raghuvanshi: While naming the tracks, we noticed they fit a zone and Sanchit suggested making it an EP, which worked in our favour. Tanha was the only song written with that intention. NaQabil, a sadder bonus track, wasn’t originally part of the EP but fit the theme. Apart from Tanha and NaQabil, everything else happened unintentionally and worked out well.