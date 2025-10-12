Singer-songwriter Prithvi Prajosh discusses his journey and upcoming releases
Bengaluru-born and Dubai-bred Prithvi Prajosh went from having no background in music to becoming a Berklee College of Music alumnus and Grammy voting member. Currently based in Los Angeles and 30 original releases later, Prithvi is now part of the vibrant indie scene in the city. Sharing his in-demand songwriting skills with fellow artistes while also curating a bunch of upcoming tracks, we chat with this talented musician and learn much about his process and approach to songwriting ahead of his next couple of releases.
Prithvi talks songwriting, collaborations, and new music
Tell us about your recent single with fellow LA musician Priya Mani — Better Run and other projects that you are excited about from your slate of upcoming releases?
It was very different for both of us because Priya does a lot of fusion, whereas for me it’s more western pop. We just wanted to write something fun, something that sounds like it could fit a heist movie. One thing that I’m excited about is that Thomas Ng has his debut album called Blonde and Blue coming up. I worked on the opening track, called Cellophane. My own song that will be coming out next is called Say You’re Mine. It’s one of those happy ballads. I wanted to write something that could be like a timeless love song, taking inspiration from the ’60s and ’70s.
What are some tenets that guide you in your process, especially for your own songs?
I feel like the best songs, when you listen to them, you always feel like they come from an honest place; and on some level, you can relate to them. Maybe they are not the best, most critically acclaimed ones, but for you, you find something that you relate and connect to. Whenever you hear it, it takes you back to a certain sense of place and time, which reminds you of how you felt when you first listened to it. What I try to do is, I take out my phone and in my notes, I just make a note of the specific emotions that I’m feeling. Most of my songs have just stemmed from one single line that I liked a lot.
What is the most honest and personal lyric you have ever written?
I think the one that I’ve ever written for myself, at least, is a song from a song called True Love. And the lyric goes, “it’s hard to lose a friend, but it’s harder to lose you.” And that’s something I connected to a lot. Not many address the fact that once you break up with someone, the heartbreak itself is hard. But then the fact that you are losing that friend as well, that is something I feel is harder than the heartbreak of it all.
Blonde and Blue is streaming on all audio platforms.