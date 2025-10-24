Brazilian jazz virtuoso Gabriel Grossi brings the harmonica's voice to Bengaluru

Music often transcends boundaries and cultures, harmonising in tune with the collective consciousness of the audience. Though lyrics and vocals provide a tool for more direct conversations, instrumentals, more often than not, exceed expectations, hooking the listeners right into their world.

Brazilian jazz virtuoso Gabriel Grossi’s long ballad with the harmonica brings out a heavenly musical junction where the compositions are boundless and the language of musical notes is the only tongue spoken. For anyone who’s yet to be introduced to Gabriel’s work, his list of collaborators can be enough reason to explore what’s on offer — Hermeto Pascoal, Milton Nascimento, Chico Buarque, Jacob Collier and Snarky Puppy; the musician has brought Brazilian instruments to the forefront, resulting in him bagging several accolades, including a nomination for the Latin Grammy Awards at the final stage as part of the Hamilton de Holanda Quintet.

As the maestro is headed to Bengaluru for an exciting evening of varied instrumental performances, Gabriel joins us for a preview chat where he discusses what we can expect from the extravaganza. The biggest challenge of bringing the spotlight to the harmonica, his favourite Indian musicians, and the cultural similarities between the Brazilian and Indian rhythm structures and more…