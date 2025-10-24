Brazilian jazz virtuoso Gabriel Grossi brings the harmonica's voice to Bengaluru
Music often transcends boundaries and cultures, harmonising in tune with the collective consciousness of the audience. Though lyrics and vocals provide a tool for more direct conversations, instrumentals, more often than not, exceed expectations, hooking the listeners right into their world.
Brazilian jazz virtuoso Gabriel Grossi’s long ballad with the harmonica brings out a heavenly musical junction where the compositions are boundless and the language of musical notes is the only tongue spoken. For anyone who’s yet to be introduced to Gabriel’s work, his list of collaborators can be enough reason to explore what’s on offer — Hermeto Pascoal, Milton Nascimento, Chico Buarque, Jacob Collier and Snarky Puppy; the musician has brought Brazilian instruments to the forefront, resulting in him bagging several accolades, including a nomination for the Latin Grammy Awards at the final stage as part of the Hamilton de Holanda Quintet.
As the maestro is headed to Bengaluru for an exciting evening of varied instrumental performances, Gabriel joins us for a preview chat where he discusses what we can expect from the extravaganza. The biggest challenge of bringing the spotlight to the harmonica, his favourite Indian musicians, and the cultural similarities between the Brazilian and Indian rhythm structures and more…
What can we expect to witness on the day of your performance in Bengaluru? Any particular surprises in your set?
For the concert, we are preparing a diverse show. I’ll present original compositions, which I love to write, as well as well-known Brazilian pieces and arrangements of international pop-rock classics like Nirvana, The Police, Queen and more. It will be a very varied performance.
You’re known for giving a harmonica a definitive representation in complex Brazilian instrumental music and jazz. What is the biggest challenge in highlighting the chromatic harmonica’s role in such sophisticated genres?
The greatest challenge is philosophical — breaking paradigms around the harmonica’s popularity. But when there is love and dedication, things evolve. Over time, my music and the harmonica have reached people’s hearts and sparked interest. There was a gap, because my teacher is 93 years old and during his time the harmonica was more popular in Brazil. Later, the instrument lost visibility until I arrived. I’ve been working with great dedication and I truly believe the harmonica is becoming popular again.
Your music is rich with complex rhythmic structures. Have you noticed any unique parallels between Brazilian rhythms and Indian classical or folk music?
The rhythmic aspect of Indian music is the most incredible I know and it has a strong connection with Brazilian rhythms. I listened to a lot of Trilok Gurtu playing with Gilberto Gil and the way Indian and Brazilian influences merge is very intelligent and natural. I deeply admire the richness of Indian music and we are fortunate to also have a very special tradition in Brazil.
Is there a particular instrument, style or specific musician from the Indian music scene that you would be most intrigued to collaborate with?
I am very open to discovering Indian music. I’m a great admirer of singer Varijashree (Venugopal), she is truly amazing. There is so much beauty in your music, and I am very curious about this cultural exchange.
You’ve already done so much to elevate the harmonica. Looking forward, what are some projects we can see you working on?
I am working on several new projects and next year I will definitely release some very special collaborations with international artistes. And who knows, perhaps I will also collaborate with someone from India whom I will meet on this journey. It would be a joy to create this exchange.
