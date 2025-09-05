Music producer Sijya talks about beauty in the abstract and her upcoming EP, ahead of her Bengaluru show
Composer, producer and graphic artist Sijya’s approach to presenting ambiguity in her art takes a new shape in her upcoming EP Leather & Brass. Of the genre-defying array of tracks that the EP will offer, I Only Want To Crash, her most recent release is certainly one that houses a cluster of thoughts and emotions. Ahead of her upcoming show in Bengaluru, part of her India Tour 2025, Sijya reflects on creating the EP, a sweet story behind its album art and more!
Bengaluru show to feature Sijya's genre-defying tracks and demos
What can we expect from your Bengaluru set?
The Bengaluru set is going to be noisy, slow, calming and unnerving at the same time. I’m also playing some demos that I’ve been working on — the new stuff is faster.
Your latest single I Only Want To Crash started as an instrumental skit. How did the lyrics and thoughts related to it dawn on you for this score specifically?
I think, it started with the lyrics, “you’re calling, it’s not enough” — that just came intuitively. I try not to be very analytical about any part of this. I’m an overthinker like most of us, but making music is my break from that. The song ends with the lyric, “am I too much?” That’s kind of about the public-facing nature of this role. It’s weird to put yourself out there so much. I’m a very private person. It feels weird to ask for attention.
Leather & Brass follows the theme of creative and emotional distortion. How did you arrive at that for your inspiration?
I’ve always been big on distortion. On my previous EP, I experimented with it on a few tracks, but not all of them. I think I honed in on that with this one. It’s what living feels like and maybe living in Delhi feels like that (laughs). Distortion is sound kind of stretched to its limits — overstretched. That’s how it feels, I suppose.
Also, tell us about the EP artwork and the parallels to its making and score?
The artwork is a photo that my dad took. I was a kid when I drew on it and then felt guilty and tried to correct it with a whitener. Those are the markings that you can see. It’s an old photo, repurposed. I had found it recently and stuck it in my room. When my friend Dolorblind (Rohan Sinha) — another talented producer — saw it, he said that it could be a great album art and that was it. The EP’s called Leather & Brass — both materials my family/dad has worked with. So, it all made sense to me and came together.
INR 499. September 6. At On The Jungle Floor, Indiranagar. EP out on September 12