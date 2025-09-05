Singer-songwriter Vidhi Poddar’s new release explores writing from real emotions and the complexities of love
Breakout singer Vidhi Poddar is making bigger waves with each successive release. Kya Pata, her latest track, released under the umbrella of Merchant Records, is an honest, intimate and soulful look into love and heartbreaks. Vidhi opens up, in this chat with us, about creating this engaging track that lingers with the listener well after grooving to it for the first time.
You’ve described Kya Pata as capturing the complexity that a girl faces in love. What specific emotions were the most challenging to express through your lyrics and melody?
The toughest part was showing that mix of wanting love but also being scared of it. There’s excitement and curiosity, but also doubt and fear of getting hurt. I tried to put that push-and-pull into the lyrics and melody, keeping it warm and heartfelt, but also a little uncertain.
The song explores the conflict between hope and hesitation. How do you balance creating vulnerability with keeping a sense of resilience in the music?
For me, it’s all about being honest in the songwriting. Vulnerability comes naturally when you write from real emotions, but I also make sure the music has a sense of strength in it, almost like a reminder that even in doubt, there’s still hope. So, while the lyrics show the softer, fragile side, the melody and feel of the song carry that resilience.
Many can relate to the fear of repeated heartbreaks. Did drawing from personal experience or observing others help you capture this feeling authentically?
A bit of both, honestly. Some of it comes from my own experiences and some from watching people around me go through love and heartbreak. I think, that mix made the emotions feel real and relatable in the song.
Are there any elements in Kya Pata that you hope listeners will pick and interpret for themselves?
There are small details in both the lyrics and the music, like pauses, soft changes in tone and open-ended lines, that leave space for listeners to feel and interpret in their way.
