Magnetic Fields ends era at Alsisar, introduces Nomads Festival for 2026

Opening it up about this move, festival co-founder Sarah Elizabeth Chawla said, “There are a lot of options out there – which of course, is great for everyone – but we want to stick to what we do best and what we always did differently We have never been about the biggest stages, names or largest crowds. We want to be more intentional and reconnect with our purpose as a festival, using culture as an opportunity to centre and ground ourselves, not as a space for distraction and dissociation. Our goal is to challenge perceptions of what a festival can be, encouraging presence and sticking to our signature curation that weaves heritage and futurism into a bold new future." While the line up is yet to be announced, ardent fans can expect to see a whole new side of this unique extravaganza soon!