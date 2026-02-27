Moscow-born soprano Lola G & pianist Tomasz Bura bring an evening of Gershwin and Hollywood's classics to Bengaluru
It is no surprise that Bengaluru welcomes and allows all forms of music to thrive. Part of this freedom allows internationally acclaimed Moscow-born soprano and recording artist, Lola G and European composer and pianist Tomasz Bura to find an indulgent audience in the city! The duo are all set to share the spotlight this weekend with A Night of Gershwin, Hollywood Classics & More where they will highlight the largely innovative nature of jazz by virtue of George Gershwin and highlight the golden era of Hollywood! Ahead of their show, we chat with them to learn about how they fuel their improvisational skills, what makes that era of Hollywood worth revisiting and more.
Lola G & Tomasz Bura are all set to bring cinematic Jazz to life!
Tell us what we can expect from your upcoming performance?
Tomasz Bura: You can expect a deeply personal reinterpretation of jazz standards — shaped by classicaltraining, cinematic storytelling and the freedom of improvisation.
How do you communicate to take a spontaneous musical detour?
Lola G: Our language is built on deep trust and contrasting backgrounds. Tomasz brings the explosive, technical virtuosity of the London jazz scene, while I provide a lyrical, storytelling narrative. We communicate through ‘active listening’ — a slight change in a piano voicing or a vocal breath tells the other when it’s time to take a detour. We treat the score as a map, but we aren’t afraid to go ‘off-road’ if the energy feels right in that particular moment.
George Gershwin hailed improvisation in jazz as a vitality that enhances it. How do you approach improvisation?
Tomasz: Improvisation, for me, is structured freedom — emotion guided by form, rhythm and instinct meeting in the present moment.
Lola: Gershwin was himself a crossover composer and artiste, as he fused jazz and opera; he was a master of crossing boundaries and we honour that by treating his melodies and songs we chose in our programme as timeless masterpieces. For us, improvisation isn’t just about choosing notes; it’s about both enhancing the emotional arc and message of that song, whilst at the same time living it in the moment.
What makes the music of Hollywood’s “Golden Age” still feel modern and relevant to an audience in 2026?
Lola: The Golden Age was defined by timeless themes: love, longing, and the search for beauty. In a fast-paced, high-tech city like Bengaluru in 2026, there is a profound nostalgia for that raw, acoustic honesty. These songs are the 'standards' of human emotion. When you strip away the digital noise, a piano and a beautiful voice performing a Mancini or Gershwin classic feel incredibly modern because they are authentic.
Tomasz: The melodies are timeless, but it’s the harmonic reinterpretation and rhythmic reinvention that make them feel contemporary and emotionally direct today.
INR 750 onwards. February 27 and 28, 9.30 pm onwards. At Windmills, Whitefield.