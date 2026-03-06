‘Work won’t keep you warm at night’: KSHMR on chasing success and finding balance

The scale will be massive. The colours will fly. The drops will land. But beneath the spectacle sits a quieter philosophy about work and ambition.

When asked about balance in a demanding industry, KSHMR speaks about phases.

“When I was really rising as KSHMR in the DJ scene, I gave up a lot of my personal life. Didn’t spend much time with friends. Mostly I was just working. Most of my friends knew only the back of my head.”

He calls that period necessary. “I think there can be a time in your life where you’re selfish like this. Maybe you have a goal and you’re really focused on it and you have to accept that for this year or two years that you’re just going to focus on this goal. To make something really, really special happen, you can’t do what everybody else does.”

But he is clear that it cannot last forever.

“People talk about balance all the time and balance eventually you have to do. You can’t just go on like this forever. You’re going to be lonely. You’re going to be sad. You realise that your work is really not going to keep you warm at night. You’re going to need balance eventually.”

He eventually chose that shift.

“As I brought that balance back into my life, my career also slowed down a little bit and that’s okay. My relationships are important to me.”

Even in lighter moments, his answers reveal the way he thinks about everyday life. If he were to write a track about something mundane, the inspiration would come from something unexpectedly simple.

“A simple activity? Taking a walk with my dog,” he says. “That’s become one of my favourite small moments.”