Indo Warehouse pushes desi electronic boundaries with Mast Qalandar / Junoon

A cultural classic finds a new pulse. Out now on Indo Warehouse, the EP Mast Qalandar / Junoon reimagines one of South Asia’s most iconic Sufi compositions for the global underground — bringing together Brooklyn-based producer Saqib, Multan-rooted Sufi vocalist Umer Piracha, and Mumbai-based artist Naayaab.
Mast Qalandar has echoed across dargahs, celebrations, and generations — is reborn as a hypnotic electronic journey. Drawing from Amir Khusrow’s poetry and Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s spiritual legacy, it channels centuries of devotion into a fresh, immersive sound. Anchored by Umer Piracha’s 700-year Qawwali lineage and Saqib’s meditative production, the track brings centuries-old devotion straight to the dancefloor. A deeper Dub Mix extends the experience, leaning into immersive textures built for late-night dancefloors.
Their collaboration came together unexpectedly — after a chance meeting at Amsterdam Dance Event in 2024, the two artists later connected in Brooklyn, translating a shared cultural language into sound.
“The first time I heard him sing live, it brought tears to my eyes,” says Saqib. Umer Piracha shares, “This is about carrying a living tradition into new spaces without losing its centre.”
If Mast Qalandar is transcendence, Junoon is rebellion. A hypnotic exploration of Raga Bhairav, it drives through breaks, electro, and indie dance with a retro-futurist edge. Naayaab’s Punjabi vocals cut through with emotion and defiance, capturing the essence of the word itself — obsession, passion, madness.
Naayaab shares, “That adrenaline, that push to keep going — that’s junoon. It’s about moving forward and choosing to live fully, no matter what.”
Saqib adds, “This EP is an exploration of the frontiers of sound — something bold, new, and unique. I hope when dancefloors hear it, it takes them somewhere.”
Mast Qalandar / Junoon sits at a crossroads where tradition meets underground culture, highlighting South Asian influence in global electronic music. With this EP, Indo Warehouse bring that vision full circle — back to the source, and forward into something entirely new.
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