Indo Warehouse pushes desi electronic boundaries with Mast Qalandar / Junoon

Their collaboration came together unexpectedly — after a chance meeting at Amsterdam Dance Event in 2024, the two artists later connected in Brooklyn, translating a shared cultural language into sound.

“The first time I heard him sing live, it brought tears to my eyes,” says Saqib. Umer Piracha shares, “This is about carrying a living tradition into new spaces without losing its centre.”

If Mast Qalandar is transcendence, Junoon is rebellion. A hypnotic exploration of Raga Bhairav, it drives through breaks, electro, and indie dance with a retro-futurist edge. Naayaab’s Punjabi vocals cut through with emotion and defiance, capturing the essence of the word itself — obsession, passion, madness.

Naayaab shares, “That adrenaline, that push to keep going — that’s junoon. It’s about moving forward and choosing to live fully, no matter what.”

Saqib adds, “This EP is an exploration of the frontiers of sound — something bold, new, and unique. I hope when dancefloors hear it, it takes them somewhere.”

Mast Qalandar / Junoon sits at a crossroads where tradition meets underground culture, highlighting South Asian influence in global electronic music. With this EP, Indo Warehouse bring that vision full circle — back to the source, and forward into something entirely new.

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