English singer-songwriter Jorja Smith unveils Price of It All, the first release from the soundtrack album of Bait

English singer and songwriter Jorja Smith releases Price of It All, from the forthcoming soundtrack to Bait – the highly anticipated Prime Video comedy series – created by and starring Academy Award and Emmy winning actor Riz Ahmed. Arriving alongside a visualiser, the track introduces the wider musical world of the series ahead of its global premiere later this month.
Bait is a new six-part, genre-bending series that follows Shah Latif, an out-of-work British-South Asian actor whose life begins to spiral when he lands the final audition to play the next James Bond. What begins as a moment of opportunity quickly turns into a chaotic four-day journey as family, fame, identity and online scrutiny collide. Blending psychological thriller elements with sharp comedy and family drama, the series explores universal themes of belonging, ambition and self-perception in contemporary London. Apart from Ahmed, the show also stars Indian actress Sheeba Chaddha, who essays the role of Latif’s mother.
Music plays a central role in shaping the atmosphere of Bait. The soundtrack draws together a wide range of influences, from cinematic orchestration and psychedelic South Asian film music of the 1970s to contemporary UK and South Asian artistes, reflecting the show’s hybrid cultural identity. Bridging genres and generations, the music mirrors the series’ bold blend and exploration of different genres, crossing cultural boundaries to tell a global story.
The soundtrack for the series features legendary South Asian artistes like Jay Sean, composer and Grammy winner Arooj Aftab, hotly tipped London-based DJ and producer Anish Kumar and veteran DnB MC Shabba D alongside Jorja Smith.
“I don’t think an album like this has really been put together before, with such an incredible range of important artistes from across the diaspora — from India, from Pakistan, from South Asia more broadly — as well as from the UK and the US,” says Ahmed on the soundtrack.
“Artistes speaking Bengali, Punjabi, Hindi and English, working across grime, Bangla house, techno, experimental hip-hop, garage — it feels like a landmark cultural moment. As the global Desi music scene kicks up a gear and matures into a global force, I hope this album is something that helps consolidate and celebrate that,” he adds.
The official soundtrack album, Bait (Music From the Original Series), arrives on March 25, followed by an extended soundtrack featuring music inspired by the show on April 16, alongside the official music video for ‘Price of It All’.
Jorja’s Price of It All sits at the centre of the soundtrack’s musical landscape. Written as a cinematic theme for the series, the track reflects the heightened emotional stakes surrounding Shah’s pursuit of success and validation. Built around sweeping orchestral arrangements and layered instrumentation, the song gradually expands from an intimate opening into a powerful, slow-burning composition that places Jorja’s unmistakable vocal at the centre of an expansive soundscape.
“I’ve always wanted to write a Bond song and so this was my attempt years ago with Charley Perry and Maverick Sabre,” the London-based singer says, adding, “I imagined being a Bond girl, walking down some stairs to a very dark, moody bar and Bond is sitting at a table - the song is what I would have said to him.”
The release also arrives during a milestone year for Jorja, marking ten years since her debut single Blue Lights first introduced her voice to the world in 2016.
Price Of It All is now available on all streaming platforms.
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