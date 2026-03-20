English singer-songwriter Jorja Smith unveils Price of It All, the first release from the soundtrack album of Bait

“I don’t think an album like this has really been put together before, with such an incredible range of important artistes from across the diaspora — from India, from Pakistan, from South Asia more broadly — as well as from the UK and the US,” says Ahmed on the soundtrack.

“Artistes speaking Bengali, Punjabi, Hindi and English, working across grime, Bangla house, techno, experimental hip-hop, garage — it feels like a landmark cultural moment. As the global Desi music scene kicks up a gear and matures into a global force, I hope this album is something that helps consolidate and celebrate that,” he adds.

The official soundtrack album, Bait (Music From the Original Series), arrives on March 25, followed by an extended soundtrack featuring music inspired by the show on April 16, alongside the official music video for ‘Price of It All’.

Jorja’s Price of It All sits at the centre of the soundtrack’s musical landscape. Written as a cinematic theme for the series, the track reflects the heightened emotional stakes surrounding Shah’s pursuit of success and validation. Built around sweeping orchestral arrangements and layered instrumentation, the song gradually expands from an intimate opening into a powerful, slow-burning composition that places Jorja’s unmistakable vocal at the centre of an expansive soundscape.

“I’ve always wanted to write a Bond song and so this was my attempt years ago with Charley Perry and Maverick Sabre,” the London-based singer says, adding, “I imagined being a Bond girl, walking down some stairs to a very dark, moody bar and Bond is sitting at a table - the song is what I would have said to him.”

The release also arrives during a milestone year for Jorja, marking ten years since her debut single Blue Lights first introduced her voice to the world in 2016.

Price Of It All is now available on all streaming platforms.

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