Hamlet trailer: Sheeba Chadha and Riz Ahmed play mother and son in this desi retelling of Shakespeare

The desi take on William Shakespreare's Hamlet starring Riz Ahmed as the protagonist, Sheeba Chadha as his mother Gertrude, has unveiled an intense first trailer ahead of its release slated in February 2026. Directed by the Academy Award winning filmmaker Aneil Karia, the movie centres around a British South Asian family in a unique reimagining of William Shakespeare's well-known play.
Set in the modern day, Hamlet, the tutular character, returns to London for his father's funeral. But when he reunites with his family, Hamlet is shocked to learn that his uncle Claudius is planning to marry his newly-widowed mother.
"After seeing his father's ghost, who says he was murdered by Claudius, Hamlet becomes consumed by rage and revenge. He goes to violent lengths to avenge his father's murder, questioning not only his role in the family business, but his own sanity," reads the synopsis.
The trailer, which was posted on YouTube, teases a dramatic and haunting adaptation. We see Hamlet struggling with paranoia and moral responsibility amid a fierce battle for power.
"My uncle is the cause of all this," he declares. "There is a villain dwelling in our home here."
The trailer also features clippings of a traditional Indian wedding, with dhol, dancers, and a mehndi-clad Gertrude, which takes place as Claudius stakes his claim on his brother's empire. The vibrant backdrop and costumes are juxtaposed by the use of classical dialogue throughout the movie.
This prince isn’t pacing castle corridors in period garb; he is rather navigating boardrooms, family compounds, and the machinery of a modern business empire that has suddenly changed hands. The trailer instils a sense of dislocation as he steps back into a home that looks familiar but nothing feels right.
Everything gos upside down once the ghost arrives. After seeing his father’s spirit, who tells him Claudius murdered him, Hamlet becomes consumed by rage and revenge, which ultimately spirals into uncertainty about his own sanity. That tension between righteous fury and possible madness is baked into the play; here, it is filtered through a London where wealth, power, and cultural expectations all bear down on him at once.
Anil, who previously collaborated with Riz on The Long Goodbye, shapes the material as a tightly wound psychological drama that happens to be Shakespeare rather than a “Shakespeare film” in the traditional sense.
As well as leading cast, Ahmed also serves as a producer alongside James Wilson, Allie Moore, Tommy Oliver, and Michael Lesslie (who wrote the screenplay
The film also sees actors like Timothy Spall, Morfydd Clark, Joe Alwyn, Avijit Dutt and Art Malik.