Hamlet trailer: Sheeba Chadha and Riz Ahmed play mother and son in this desi retelling of Shakespeare

The desi take on William Shakespreare's Hamlet starring Riz Ahmed as the protagonist, Sheeba Chadha as his mother Gertrude, has unveiled an intense first trailer ahead of its release slated in February 2026. Directed by the Academy Award winning filmmaker Aneil Karia, the movie centres around a British South Asian family in a unique reimagining of William Shakespeare's well-known play.

Hamlet trailer released, what does the plot look like?

Set in the modern day, Hamlet, the tutular character, returns to London for his father's funeral. But when he reunites with his family, Hamlet is shocked to learn that his uncle Claudius is planning to marry his newly-widowed mother.

"After seeing his father's ghost, who says he was murdered by Claudius, Hamlet becomes consumed by rage and revenge. He goes to violent lengths to avenge his father's murder, questioning not only his role in the family business, but his own sanity," reads the synopsis.