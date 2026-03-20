Dhurandhar's turban expert becomes viral sensation on social media

Dhurandhar's turban expert, Balwinder explained in the post, “Specialist turban artist – The one who ties the turban in the movie Dhurandhar. A moment during the shooting of the movie Dhurandhar. The honour of the turban is on the head, even on the set."

Within days, the video had amassed more than a million views, and social media users were applauding all the turban looks, One person wrote, “Just realised how a film gives work to all sorts of people. It’s not just limited to actors, but way more than that." Another person said, “Is movie ne sabko famous kar diya.” Another person said, “You should upgrade your bio and write celebrity turban artist 🧿.”

In response , Dhurandhar's turban expert, Balwinder Singh, said in the caption, “1.3 million views thanks for support me guy I hope you loved the work I did, now you will love the work I did in Dhurandhar 2 too."