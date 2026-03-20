Dhurandhar's turban expert becomes viral sensation on social media

Excitement about the Aditya Dhar spy thriller movie continues to grow. Just a few short months after premiere ended, sequel movie Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released on March 19 and fans are raving about the film. One of the people going viral Dhurandhar’s tubran expert, Balwinder Singh, who has provided his expertise in creating turbans worn by the actors who played Baloch characters in the film.
Balwinder Singh's vide gives a glimpse into how he arrived on the set of Dhurandhar in Ladakh. It also shows the sets of Baloch villages being reconstructed for filming, demonstrates Balwinder's artistry with turbans as he ties them around the heads of actors to reflect the cultural experience of the Baloch.
Dhurandhar's turban expert, Balwinder explained in the post, “Specialist turban artist – The one who ties the turban in the movie Dhurandhar. A moment during the shooting of the movie Dhurandhar. The honour of the turban is on the head, even on the set."
Within days, the video had amassed more than a million views, and social media users were applauding all the turban looks, One person wrote, “Just realised how a film gives work to all sorts of people. It’s not just limited to actors, but way more than that." Another person said, “Is movie ne sabko famous kar diya.” Another person said, “You should upgrade your bio and write celebrity turban artist 🧿.”
In response , Dhurandhar's turban expert, Balwinder Singh, said in the caption, “1.3 million views thanks for support me guy I hope you loved the work I did, now you will love the work I did in Dhurandhar 2 too."
Balwinder’s popularity has shown the contribution that all creative minds working behind-the-scenes will have on the final outcome of a better movie. The fans are now aware that filmmaking includes a lot more than actors alone; for example, professionals such as Balwinder are valuable contributors to what the audience views on screen.
Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun are featured in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. This film will also explore what happens next for Jaskirat’s character and how he continues to navigate the world of inter-agency espionage.