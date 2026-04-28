Sustainable ways of living that the North Eastern states have adapted to

The North Eastern states have been implementing sustainable ways of living since ages, where keeping simple and making use of resources in a smart, no-wastage method. Driving through the roads of Sikkim, hear no horns, locally produced boiled rice, boiled veggies and a little hand-pounded fish chutney is a comfort food in Manipur. And the interestingly less number of vehicles as compared to humans, much appreciable. People are happy to walk.

Recently, a video from Krem Chympe was being circulated on Instagram, where local shops were seen serving tea and noodles in bamboo cups. No, not use and throw cups made from bamboo waste or leaves, but cut pieces of bamboo, the slim, young ones for tea and the round, fat ones for the noodles. Sustainability at its best. Here are a few more ways that they adopted to, making the utmost use of resources, without creating pollution or wastage.