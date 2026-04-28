Sustainable ways of living that the North Eastern states have adapted to

The North Eastern states of India have always implemented sustainable ways of living making the utmost use of resources, without creating pollution or wastage
The North Eastern states of India have always implemented sustainable ways making the utmost use of resources, without creating pollution or wastage
Sustainable ways of living that the North Eastern states have adapted to

The North Eastern states have been implementing sustainable ways of living since ages, where keeping simple and making use of resources in a smart, no-wastage method. Driving through the roads of Sikkim, hear no horns, locally produced boiled rice, boiled veggies and a little hand-pounded fish chutney is a comfort food in Manipur. And the interestingly less number of vehicles as compared to humans, much appreciable. People are happy to walk.

Recently, a video from Krem Chympe was being circulated on Instagram, where local shops were seen serving tea and noodles in bamboo cups. No, not use and throw cups made from bamboo waste or leaves, but cut pieces of bamboo, the slim, young ones for tea and the round, fat ones for the noodles. Sustainability at its best. Here are a few more ways that they adopted to, making the utmost use of resources, without creating pollution or wastage.

Nagaland's Zabo system of farming

Nagaland's Zabo system of farming
Nagaland's Zabo system of farming

Nagaland has adopted an indigenous method of farming, which combines forestry, animal rearing and agriculture, all together, by maintaining protected forest land on hilltops, the middle region boasting of water tanks, and cattle sheds/paddy fields below, managing water and soil conservation effectively.

Sikkim is a world leader in organic farming

Sikkim is a world leader in organic farming
Sikkim is a world leader in organic farming

Sikkim, while focussing on soil health and chemical-free farming, has achieved the status of the world’s first 100% organic state.

Arunachal Pradesh's Apatani rice-fish system

Arunachal Pradesh Apatani system
Arunachal Pradesh Apatani system

Another unique and sustainable system where wet rice cultivation is integrated with fish rearing, together, in the same fields, conserving biodiversity. ​

Nagaland's Alder-based agriculture

Nagaland's alder based agriculture
Nagaland's alder based agriculture

In Nagaland, farmers utilise the Alnus nepalensis (alder) tree to pollard and improve soil fertility on steep slopes.

Meghalaya's bamboo drip irrigation

Meghalaya's bamboo drip irrigation
Meghalaya's bamboo drip irrigation

The bamboo drip irrigation is an ingenious method where tribal farmers use bamboo pipes to transport water from natural streams through gravity to commonly irrigate betel leaf vines and black pepper plants, delivering water directly to the base of the plant, often.

Nagaland's zero-waste festival

Nagaland's Hornbill Festival
Nagaland's Hornbill Festival

Nagaland's super popular Hornbill Festival is a national model for an ideal sustainable event, where they have replaced plastic with sustainable items like banana leaves, bagasse cutlery and bamboo straws.

Nagaland's banana fibre products

Banana fibre handbag
Banana fibre handbagRunway Nagaland

As they believe in concepts where nothing goes to waste, local ventures in Nagaland transform waste from banana cultivation into antimicrobial bags, fabric, and handicrafts. This also promotes a circular economy.

Meghalaya's zero-energy cold storage

Meghalaya's zero energy cooling chamber
Meghalaya's zero energy cooling chamber

The low-cost storage units in Meghalaya, powered by river sand and water, are managed by the village executive committees (VEC) to prevent post-harvest waste. ​

Tripura's bio-village 2.0

Tripura bio village 2.0
Tripura bio village 2.0

This is a community-led approach for sustainable development and biodiversity preservation.

Arunachal Pradesh's Pakke Declaration

Pakke Declaration
A representational picture for green earth

A pioneering state policy aiming for Net-Zero emissions by 2047, the Pakke Declaration focusses on green economy, clean energy, and community conservation.

Nagaland's Community Conserved Areas

Nagaland Community conserved areas
Nagaland Community conserved areas

Local communities set aside portions of their forests for conservation, often turning to eco-tourism to manage biodiversity. ​

Assam's scientific waste management

Assam's scientific waste management
Assam's scientific waste management

Assam's North Lakhimpur reclaimed 16 bighas of land by clearing 79,000 MT of legacy waste, and transformed it into an urban forest.

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The North Eastern states of India have always implemented sustainable ways making the utmost use of resources, without creating pollution or wastage
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