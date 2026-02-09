Here’s how Meghalaya’s Wangala festival stands for faith, harmony and gratitude
If you visit Meghalaya during the post-harvest season and opt to explore the remote Garo villages, chances are that you will be greeted to the sounds of 100 drums playing together. This is not just a welcome, but a grand welcome to the native Festival of a Hundred Drums or the Wangala.
As the story goes, centuries ago, agriculture was the lifeline for the survival of people in these hills. Wangala, in those days, was a way of thanking the supreme power – Misi Saljong, also known as the Sun God, who is the ultimate provider. Since the Meghalayan society is mostly agrarian, nature-worship is a major part of their faith and belief. That is why, after every harvest season, they thanked the Sun God through celebrations and offerings so that the blessings continued forever.
A vital part of this celebration was the dance performance where men took to playing musical instruments and women gracefully moved around to the beats. Through these sounds and movements, tradition and culture was passed on from one generation to the other. Thus, apart from a moment of harmonious gathering, it also became a moment of cultural preservation. However, with time and significant modern influences, is this practice also falling prey to cultural disintegration.
These and more curious questions were answered by Rikman Wangala of The Meghalaya Troupe in the sidelines of their performance at the SPICMACAY Folk and Tribal Arts and Crafts Festival in Delhi.
For those unfamiliar with Wangala, how would you describe its significance to the Garo community?
Wangala is the most significant post-harvest festival of the Garos of Meghalaya, generally held in the months of October to November. It is a Thanksgiving ceremony to Misi Saljong, also known as Pattigipa Ra'rongipa (the Great giver) for having blessed the human beings with a rich harvest of the season. A day ahead of the Wangala, a ritual called the Rugala is performed by the Nokma (Village Chief) and in this ritual a special rice beer along with cooked rice and vegetables, are offered to Misi Saljong, the giver.
On the next day, the Nokma performs the Ch'chat so'an ceremony or the burning of the incense at the central pillar of the house to mark the beginning of the week-long Wangala Festival. The festival has been practiced by the Garos since time immemorial. It is performed annually in almost all the villages of Garo Hills, but the time and the dates of celebration vary from village to village.
What is the cultural or spiritual meaning behind the 100 Drums Wangala Festival?
The Hundred Drums Wangala Festival started in the year 1976 to preserve the culture and traditions of the Garos which were fast disappearing under the influence of the Western culture.
What are the main musical instruments used, and what roles do they play?
The main musical instruments used in Wangala are Dama, Bangsi, Adil, Rang, Dama Dalsang. They play different significant roles and accompany the performers as they perform the Wangala Dance.
What are the traditional costumes and body ornaments worn during Wangala?
Costumes worn during Wangala are purely handmade and from locally available natural materials. Like Daknada (colourful costumes), Gantap (wraps and half coats sported mostly by men), Kotip (headband sported by women which matches the colour of their attires), Do'me (feathered headgear), Pilne (bamboo comb decorated with multi-coloured beads) etc. Ornaments like Rikgitok ( a 10-layered neckpiece made with beads), or Natapsi (long ear-rings), etc are also worn by the performers.
Do you adapt the length or style of the dance for modern audiences, or keep it fully traditional?
We try to stick to traditions, but the length of the dance can vary.
What role does Wangala play in preserving the identity and unity of the Garo community today?
Wangala is the only Dance of the Garos which is widely recognised in all the states of India like Assam, Nagaland, Tripura and other states of India. We are trying to promote Wangala Dance in other countries where Garos are living like in Bangladesh, Australia, to unite the Garos globally.
Are younger generations still actively participating in Wangala rituals and celebrations?
Yes, many of them are.
Are there any challenges towards the continuity of such traditional practices in modern times?
Yes, there are many challenges since most people are embracing western culture.
What are your goals for promoting Wangala in the future—nationally or internationally?
Our goals are to spread the Wangala by participating in various local and global programmes. We also need more social outlets to spread the message and awareness of Wangala among the people.