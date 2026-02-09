Here’s how Meghalaya’s Wangala festival stands for faith, harmony and gratitude

If you visit Meghalaya during the post-harvest season and opt to explore the remote Garo villages, chances are that you will be greeted to the sounds of 100 drums playing together. This is not just a welcome, but a grand welcome to the native Festival of a Hundred Drums or the Wangala.

As the story goes, centuries ago, agriculture was the lifeline for the survival of people in these hills. Wangala, in those days, was a way of thanking the supreme power – Misi Saljong, also known as the Sun God, who is the ultimate provider. Since the Meghalayan society is mostly agrarian, nature-worship is a major part of their faith and belief. That is why, after every harvest season, they thanked the Sun God through celebrations and offerings so that the blessings continued forever.

A vital part of this celebration was the dance performance where men took to playing musical instruments and women gracefully moved around to the beats. Through these sounds and movements, tradition and culture was passed on from one generation to the other. Thus, apart from a moment of harmonious gathering, it also became a moment of cultural preservation. However, with time and significant modern influences, is this practice also falling prey to cultural disintegration.

These and more curious questions were answered by Rikman Wangala of The Meghalaya Troupe in the sidelines of their performance at the SPICMACAY Folk and Tribal Arts and Crafts Festival in Delhi.