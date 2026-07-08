Silchar becomes the 4th city to get a Chief Minister's FIFA Fan Park, match streaming starts tomorrow

After Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat, which was inaugurated last evening, Cachar district in South Assam is all set to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2026, at the Chief Minister's FIFA Fan Park at DSA Stadium, Silchar. Rahul Kumar Gupta, Cachar District Commissioner, announced that all matches from July 9 till the final match on July 20, will be streamed live on a giant LED screen at the Silchar Stadium as well, recreating the electrifying atmosphere of a live football stadium, abiding by all public safety measures as needed.

What Rahul Kumar Gupta had to say about the FIFA Fan Park at Silchar

Rahul Kumar Gupta, during a press conference on Tuesday, said that the administration had made comprehensive arrangements to ensure that sports lovers and their families can enjoy every match in a safe, secure, and well-managed environment. "We appeal to citizens to participate enthusiastically, maintain discipline, cooperate with the administration, and make the CM's Fan Park a memorable sporting celebration for everyone," he added.