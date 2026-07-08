Silchar becomes the 4th city to get a Chief Minister's FIFA Fan Park, match streaming starts tomorrow

After Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat, which was inaugurated last evening, Cachar district in South Assam is all set to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2026, at the Chief Minister's FIFA Fan Park at DSA Stadium, Silchar. Rahul Kumar Gupta, Cachar District Commissioner, announced that all matches from July 9 till the final match on July 20, will be streamed live on a giant LED screen at the Silchar Stadium as well, recreating the electrifying atmosphere of a live football stadium, abiding by all public safety measures as needed.
Rahul Kumar Gupta, during a press conference on Tuesday, said that the administration had made comprehensive arrangements to ensure that sports lovers and their families can enjoy every match in a safe, secure, and well-managed environment. "We appeal to citizens to participate enthusiastically, maintain discipline, cooperate with the administration, and make the CM's Fan Park a memorable sporting celebration for everyone," he added.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the initiative of CM FIFA Fan Park, is organised by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation, creating a vibrant community viewing experience during the world's biggest football tournament.
The first fan park opened at Latasil Playground in Guwahati on June 29, and the second venue at Chowkidingee Field in Dibrugarh on June 30. Both locations are broadcasting FIFA World Cup matches live, allowing football enthusiasts to enjoy the action in a festive, stadium-like atmosphere alongside fellow fans.
The Jorhat CM FIFA Fan Park at Jorhat Stadium just opened last evening, and here are a few glimpses from the same:
The initiative aims to promote collective celebrations of the global sporting event while providing accessible public venues where supporters can gather to experience the excitement of the tournament together.
Sharing the announcement on social media platform twitter, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had invited football lovers from across Assam and other parts of the country to visit the fan parks and join the celebrations.
He also said watching and cheering for their favourite teams with hundreds of fellow supporters would make the FIFA World Cup experience even more memorable, adding that the fan parks are expected to become lively hubs for football enthusiasts throughout the tournament.
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