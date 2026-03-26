Meghalaya welcomes sailing teams for its first Indian Sailing League at Umiam

For five days, the Umiam lakefront will be bustling with sailors and audiences as they witness this unique event happening for the first time in the State. Over 182 sailors from 14 teams from 8 countries will be participating in this event making it international in essence. Indian teams like Shillong Umiam Navigators, Secunderabad Daredevils, Goa Mariners, Chennai Sailing Knights, Vizag Vikings, Lake City Tigers, Pondicherry Pirates, Mumbai Meridians and more will participate in the event.

Hosting the Indian Sailing League at the Orchid Water Sports Complex at Umiam highlights the fact that the State acknowledges the growth of adventure sports and how tourists today love to visit places on the basis of micro-tourism features, where adventure tourism features very high on the list.