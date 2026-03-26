Meghalaya welcomes sailing teams for its first Indian Sailing League at Umiam

Meghalaya has always been a State welcoming adventure sports. From trekking in the bridges to caving around the majestic rock formations, the State has its all. Moreover, many who have seen photographs, visuals or vlogs of the State are aware of the sailing and kayaking on crystal clear waters. Taking a leap forward this time, the State brings the first edition of the Indian Sailing League. This one-of-a-kind adventure sports tournament is being presented by Department of Tourism, government of Meghalaya, United De Novo Association of Yachting (UDAY) and Umiam Sailing Club. The event will take place from March 27- 31.
For five days, the Umiam lakefront will be bustling with sailors and audiences as they witness this unique event happening for the first time in the State. Over 182 sailors from 14 teams from 8 countries will be participating in this event making it international in essence. Indian teams like Shillong Umiam Navigators, Secunderabad Daredevils, Goa Mariners, Chennai Sailing Knights, Vizag Vikings, Lake City Tigers, Pondicherry Pirates, Mumbai Meridians and more will participate in the event.
Hosting the Indian Sailing League at the Orchid Water Sports Complex at Umiam highlights the fact that the State acknowledges the growth of adventure sports and how tourists today love to visit places on the basis of micro-tourism features, where adventure tourism features very high on the list.
Apart from the competition itself, this gathering will be seen as a special chance to host people at the Umiam Lake and introduce them to the rich culture of Meghalaya. Performances by select artistes from the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Program will accompany the competition and make it five-days of memorable cultural and creative exchange.
The races will take place featuring a variety of race formats with parameters like wind conditions, strategy, speed, manoeuvring, and more. The hosting of the Indian Sailing League 2026 opens a new chapter for competitive sailing in India and also strengthens Meghalaya in the North East as a pioneer for adventure tourism.