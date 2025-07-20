Assamese artist Geetanjali Bayan reflects on her artistic journey

A

Growing up in Assam was deeply impactful for me. I was surrounded by nature’s quiet poetry—the rhythm of rivers, birds chirping, the soft breeze—it all created a naturally artistic environment. What stayed with me most were the songs my mother would hum while working at the loom or doing crochet. I often watched her, trying to understand what she was searching for through her weaving.

Why did she always sing those slow, gentle songs as she worked? After her loss, and after leaving home, these memories became even more powerful. They gave me a reason to begin again—to find my own voice through thread, and to keep creating, just as she did. I found my mother somewhere, I found my home somehow, in between all of this.