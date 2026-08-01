Manipuri artist Gopinath Kshetrimayum takes us through his creative process
Gopinath Kshetrimayum from Manipur draws from the beauty of his homeland and creates paintings which are an amalgamation of complex experiences and yet remain open to varied interpretations. As he is all set to display his work at the Open Studio as part of the Serendipity Arts Residency 2026 in New Delhi, we speak to the emerging artist about his practice. Excerpts:
You grew up in Imphal and are now based in Vadodara. How do these two places coexist in your artistic execution?
I grew up in Imphal, where art, culture, and everyday life naturally became a part of my upbringing. Moving to Baroda gave me the distance to reflect more deeply on where I come from and on my own identity. Although Baroda doesn’t appear as a subject in my work, it has profoundly shaped the way I think about my practice. My practice continues to be rooted in my lived experiences of Manipur.
What can audiences expect from your showcase, and what conversations do you hope it sparks?
This body of work grows from my ongoing engagement with memory, identity, belonging, and the complexities of lived experience. If the paintings encourage someone to pause, reflect, or unexpectedly connect with their own experiences, that would already be meaningful to me.
How has the residency challenged or expanded your artistic practice?
The residency challenged me in unexpected ways. Every studio environment has its own structure, rhythm, way of functioning, and adapting to those conditions became part of my process. At times, adapting to those conditions was challenging, but it also made me more aware of what I need as an artist and how I continue working despite those limitations. Looking back, I think even those experiences became part of the work itself.
How do memories transform into colours, textures and forms on your canvas?
I don’t think of memory as something I illustrate directly. It gradually finds its way into the painting through the process itself. Texture is very important because it helps me build the atmosphere of the work. Colour doesn’t come from a fixed plan either. Sometimes it carries something from my homeland, sometimes from what I am experiencing in the present. Forms also emerge slowly. I prefer not to decide everything beforehand but to let the painting reveal what it needs as I work.
Your paintings evolve through layering, scraping and repeated revisions. At what point do you know a painting is complete?
A painting is complete when I feel I can finally separate myself from it. Until then, I keep negotiating with it through painting, scraping, removing, and rebuilding. There isn’t a formula. It is simply the moment when I feel the work no longer asks anything more from me.
Many viewers still associate art with recognisable imagery. What do you hope people unfamiliar with abstraction take away from your work?
I don’t really begin with the idea of making an abstract painting. My process begins with uncertainty, where many thoughts, memories, and experiences exist at the same time. Painting allows me to move through that complexity until something gradually becomes clear. I hope viewers don’t worry too much about identifying images or finding a single meaning. Instead, I hope they experience the work as something that unfolds over time, just as it does for me while making it.
Has the growing appreciation for contemporary Indian art created more space for experimental practices?
I think there is certainly more openness today than before, which is encouraging. At the same time, experimentation has always depended on artists continuing to take risks, regardless of trends or recognition. For me, the most important thing is whether artists have the freedom and support to remain honest in their practice.
Do you think contemporary art should always be socially engaged, or can it simply exist as a personal exploration?
I don’t think there is a single way art should exist. It can be socially engaged, deeply personal, or move between both. What matters to me is whether the work is sincere. If an artist is genuinely committed to what they are exploring, I think the work will find its own relevance.
What continues to surprise you every time you step into the studio?
I still don’t know exactly where a painting will lead me. Every work asks for something different, and that uncertainty keeps the process alive. If I already knew all the answers before entering the studio, I probably wouldn’t feel the need to paint.
How do you see your practice evolving over the next decade?
I only know that I want to continue working, questioning, and learning through painting. As long as I remain curious and committed to the process, I trust that the work will continue to evolve in ways I can’t fully imagine yet.
Open Studio is on display from July 31 – Aug 7, 2026
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