Filmmaker Rima Das’s Not A Hero wins Crystal Bear Special Mention at Berlinale 2026

Globally acclaimed filmmaker, hailing from Assam, Rima Das adds another international honour to the journey of her latest feature Not a Hero which had its World Premiere at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival 2026. The film won the Crystal Bear Special Mention for the Best Film at the festival.
The film was selected in the Generation Kplus Competition section, a category that highlights films for children and young audiences and celebrates works that deeply connect with them.
Sharing the moment with her team in Berlin, Rima Das said, “This recognition is deeply meaningful to me. Not a Hero was made by listening closely and trusting children, their quiet strength, their courage, and their right to choose who they want to become. I’m grateful to the Generation jury, the Generation team, and the audiences who received the film with such openness and care.”
Her film Bulbul Can Sing previously received a Special Mention in the Generation 14plus section in 2019. This is Das’ third film at the festival.
Exiled from city comforts to his ancestral village, Not A Hero sees a boy encounters a distant aunt, befriends a horse, and joins wild local children on untamed adventures — discovering the beauty of life offline and a courage he never knew he possessed.
Lead actor Bhuman Bhargav Das, who plays the central character of Mivan, expressed his excitement: “I’m so happy to win. We had amazing screenings with so many people watching and a lot of children like me too came to watch. They were sharing their thoughts, appreciating the film. Some came to take autograph, and ask for photos. It was the first time I saw such a big theatre. This win feels beautiful because it means that people are listening to children like me and caring about what we feel.”
Sukanya Boruah, who plays another important character Pahi also shared her joy: “This is my first film and my first Berlinale, and it still feels like a dream. Being part of Not a Hero has been an amazing journey. Working in the film taught me so much about listening, observing, and connecting with children in a real way. This experience is something I will always remember.”
Das’s much-acclaimed film Village Rockstars 2, the sequel to Village Rockstars, India’s official entry to the Academy Awards in 2019, is set to release in cinemas on March 6.