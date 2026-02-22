Filmmaker Rima Das’s Not A Hero wins Crystal Bear Special Mention at Berlinale 2026

Globally acclaimed filmmaker, hailing from Assam, Rima Das adds another international honour to the journey of her latest feature Not a Hero which had its World Premiere at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival 2026. The film won the Crystal Bear Special Mention for the Best Film at the festival.

The film was selected in the Generation Kplus Competition section, a category that highlights films for children and young audiences and celebrates works that deeply connect with them.

What Rima Das has to say at her mention at Berlinale 2026

Sharing the moment with her team in Berlin, Rima Das said, “This recognition is deeply meaningful to me. Not a Hero was made by listening closely and trusting children, their quiet strength, their courage, and their right to choose who they want to become. I’m grateful to the Generation jury, the Generation team, and the audiences who received the film with such openness and care.”

Her film Bulbul Can Sing previously received a Special Mention in the Generation 14plus section in 2019. This is Das’ third film at the festival.