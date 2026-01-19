Do Deewane Seher Mein teaser promises a heady cocktail of romance in modern world

The teaser of the upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein was unveiled on Monday. It promises a modern romance that feels like a memory being strongly held on.

Makers release trailer of Do Deewane Seher Mein

The film stars Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film appears to be travelling along the tangent of almost-love, the maybes of love, and the countless what-ifs that come with it.

The makers have retained the iconic song Do Deewane Seher Mein as the backdrop. The music is evocative and beautifully complements the soothing theme of love that the film presents. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s magical chemistry looks absolutely endearing. They play characters who are still figuring themselves out, and that’s rare to see in love stories. With genuine romance and emotional depth, they come together as one of the most heart-warming on-screen pairings of the year.