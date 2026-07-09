Arunachal Pradesh’s first animated film brings Wancho folktale to life

A traditional folktale from Arunachal Pradesh’s Wancho community of Longding district, is getting adapted into an animated short film, which makes it to be the first animation project based on an indigenous story from the remote Patkai Hills near the India-Myanmar border.

Adivasi Arts Trust (UK) on Wednesday, shared on social media that the film is currently being developed at a two-month long workshop at Bengaluru’s Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology (SMI). The workshop is being conducted in collaboration with the UK’s Trust and the Bryan Guinness Charitable Trust, bringing together four undergraduate design students and two young Wancho artists under the guidance of animation faculty member Vijay Punia. The project traces its origins to Kamhua Noknu, one of the largest traditional Wancho villages in Longding district.

What went into the planning and creation of this animated film on Wancho folktale?

When the UK-based filmmaker and cultural researcher Jonathan Hope visited the village in 2019 to document oral narratives narrated by village elders as part of his postdoctoral research hosted by the Anthropology department at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), in Shillong, 32 stories were recorded from Kamhua Noknu and nearby villages.