Filmmaker Rakesh Moirangthem on the real-life tragedies and fading traditions behind Phouoibee

Filmmaker Rakesh Moirangthem’s latest outing, Phouoibee (The Goddess of Paddy) set in rural Manipur, explores the aftermath of a tragedy that leaves a farmer with a mental disability, while opening a window to a community where agriculture, faith, and survival remain deeply intertwined. Named after the Meitei goddess of rice and fertility, Phouoibee is both a portrait of personal loss and a reflection on the precarity of farming life in Northeast India.

Phouoibee is more than a film about farming in Manipur

On the sidelines of the 18th Habitat Film Festival 2026, where the film was screened alongside a diverse slate of regional cinema from across India, Rakesh spoke about the real-life incidents that inspired the film, the challenges of independent filmmaking in Manipur, and why cinema remains a vital archive of memory, culture, and lived experience.