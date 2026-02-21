Manipuri designer Robert Naorem unveils his first exclusive menswear collection

Manipur-based designer Robert Naorem’s first exclusive menswear collection, Amalgamation, is based on the unity of cultures and a blend of fabrics and textiles. The designer showcased about 100 outfits, ranging from traditional Manipuri to modern Western silhouettes like tuxedos and formalwear. “I have also used Manipuri prints on a scarf. I have used various Manipur-based design patterns, and motifs, and also incorporated the Western look with a touch of Manipuri design and patterns,” says Robert.

Handloom takes centre stage as Robert Naorem experiments with tuxedos, sherwanis and contemporary cuts

The colour scheme also matches the spirit of the spiffy edit. Robert started with cream and ended with navy blue, black, and white, which are also his favourite shades. “I have also used pastel colours like blush pink, powder blue, lemon yellow, light green, midnight blue, and black. I have almost all these colours, which really work in Manipur, especially for men,” adds the couturier. The silhouettes of Amalgamation stand true to the name of the collection and have a fair mix of Western as well as traditional Manipuri styles.