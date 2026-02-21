Manipuri designer Robert Naorem unveils his first exclusive menswear collection

Manipur-based designer Robert Naorem’s first exclusive menswear collection, Amalgamation, is based on the unity of cultures and a blend of fabrics and textiles. The designer showcased about 100 outfits, ranging from traditional Manipuri to modern Western silhouettes like tuxedos and formalwear. “I have also used Manipuri prints on a scarf. I have used various Manipur-based design patterns, and motifs, and also incorporated the Western look with a touch of Manipuri design and patterns,” says Robert.
The colour scheme also matches the spirit of the spiffy edit. Robert started with cream and ended with navy blue, black, and white, which are also his favourite shades. “I have also used pastel colours like blush pink, powder blue, lemon yellow, light green, midnight blue, and black. I have almost all these colours, which really work in Manipur, especially for men,” adds the couturier. The silhouettes of Amalgamation stand true to the name of the collection and have a fair mix of Western as well as traditional Manipuri styles.
The idea behind this collection is to showcase the versatility of Manipuri handloom textiles and revive them. “Handloom has always been considered boring; it has always been ignored. So, I wanted to bring it into my silhouettes and styles, which also contributes to sustainable fashion. The idea was to create wearable silhouettes which are Western as well as traditional in a modern, stylish way with the handloom fabric,” he explains.
In his previous collections, Robert stuck to the traditional method of designing, picking up various cultures and traditions. But this time he has worked around different silhouettes, forms, and styles, which cater to different sections of clientele.
With the gruelling days of summertime not so far away, Robert feels one should choose their wedding outfits with comfort in mind and cotton should be the first choice of fabric. “If you enhance it with embroidery and thoughtful detailing, it will definitely enhance your look, and it is also skin-friendly. I prefer a lot of pastel colours like powder blue, baby pink, light grey, and light green since they work well for weddings.
Also, ivory has been my all-time favourite, and I think it will be evergreen. Weddings are not always about shiny things. Instead, I think it should be more subtle, which is also eye-soothing,” he opines.
According to Robert, low-rise and baggy pants and wide-leg trousers have made a comeback and will stay for some time. Also, the earthy tones are working well right now. “I think people have started choosing very bold colours and a lot of metallic golds, lavender, blush pink, and powder blue. I think these will be the bridal colour trends of 2026,” Robert feels, adding that dramatic big embroidery or prints are also going to see a comeback, along with corsets. For brides, wedding wardrobe must-haves include pre-draped saris in shades of pastel and impressive earrings. For grooms, an elegant sherwani, kurta, and a modern jacket, along with a pair of juttis, are a must.
For his designs, Robert seeks inspiration from his indigenous culture and heritage, whether it’s a modern silhouette, casuals, or traditional Indian outfits. “I feel it is always important for me to stay connected to my roots. It has always been my signature style, and it makes me stand out among all,” he avers. This year, Robert is working around pastel shades. Even for men, he is trying to promote pastel colours and insists that his clients wear more of those subtle shades.
“Since I have launched my menswear label, officially, I will work on different kinds of designs and silhouettes, which could be a little experimental, yet modern and traditional. I am going to keep my tradition alive, maybe through trends or designs, so that it has a touch of my signature, which is the handloom,” he says.
The designer’s upcoming collection is yet to be finalised, but it will definitely be modern yet traditional. Of late, he is working more on prints and embroidery, which might bring in a bit of a change in the style statement of his label.
