Moala Longchar blends traditional Naga craftmanship with contemporary storytelling

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The Sü Archive is an ongoing initiative dedicated to the research, documentation, preservation, and continuity of historically significant Naga heirloom textiles. While we reinterpret certain textile traditions through contemporary design, some ceremonial heirloom pieces remain intentionally untouched because we believe they belong within their original cultural and ceremonial context.

Through the archival edit, we aim to document as many of these rare textiles as possible before they disappear from living memory. This is not a closed collection but an evolving archive that will continue to grow as we gain access to heirloom textiles that have become increasingly rare and, in some cases, are on the verge of disappearing.

FORME ’26, on the other hand, represents our exploration of contemporary textiles through the lens of traditional craftsmanship. The collection reinterprets heritage by exploring new possibilities in design, texture, and material while remaining rooted in the traditional loin-loom weaving technique. It is an exploration of shapes and elements that surround us, be it structures, tassels, architectural lines, and everyday forms translated into weaving.

The Sü Archive is about continuity, while FORME ’26 is about experimentation.