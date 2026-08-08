A snack, dessert and meal out of Meghalayan pineapples? Here’s how

Method:

Marinate the chicken pieces with a sprinkle of salt. Leave aside for 10 minutes.

In a pan, add one portion of the butter (25 g). Let it melt, then add the chicken pieces. The heat must be low throughout the cooking process. Keep stirring to ensure all sides of the pieces are browning.

Add the whole cocktail onions when the chicken has just begun to brown and also add another portion of the butter.

When the chicken is 70 per cent cooked, add the pineapple chunks and the last portion of butter.