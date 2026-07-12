Chakhao rice: Why the Manipuri black rice deserve a spot in your daily meals?

With people growing more conscious of what they are consuming, many are already in the process of swapping rice for other healthier choices. However, if you cannot do without rice and are looking for a healthier version then Chakhao is your go-to ingredient. With very less chemical processing, one actually eats the rice with all its natural goodness. It is also gluten –free and contains more fibre than regular rice. Its dark purple colour lends it antioxidants and iron.

5 quick recipes to have Chakhao in different ways

Fried Rice: Take black rice and add ginger-garlic paste, spring onions, vegetables available at home, eggs or meat of your choice. Stir fry everything and your fried rice is ready.

Stuffed vegetables: Can become a wholesome meal whenever you are craving for something healthy and light in the day. Take vegetables like bell pepper, zucchini, tomatoes, gourds etc. Lightly stir fry black rice with herbs and mushrooms. Let it cool. Stuff the vegetables with this rice and bake it. You may add some cheese as well.