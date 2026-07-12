Chakhao rice: Why the Manipuri black rice deserve a spot in your daily meals?

If you have ever tasted Manipuri local cuisine, then you would be familiar with the dark purple or black rice that is regularly consumed. Called Chakhao, this black rice is a daily staple among the Manipuri communities. It has a very chewy texture and thus is used to make sticky rice in some places.
Also, its distinct nuttiness and aromatic flavour makes it a good alternative to regular carb-filled white rice. At one point in time, black rice was reserved only for the Royals and those of high stature. But today, it is equally enjoyed by every other citizen. With culinary trends breaking boundaries, black rice is slowly reaching people throughout the Nation who are accepting it for its benefits and incorporating it in their daily meals.
With people growing more conscious of what they are consuming, many are already in the process of swapping rice for other healthier choices. However, if you cannot do without rice and are looking for a healthier version then Chakhao is your go-to ingredient. With very less chemical processing, one actually eats the rice with all its natural goodness. It is also gluten –free and contains more fibre than regular rice. Its dark purple colour lends it antioxidants and iron.
5 quick recipes to have Chakhao in different ways
Fried Rice: Take black rice and add ginger-garlic paste, spring onions, vegetables available at home, eggs or meat of your choice. Stir fry everything and your fried rice is ready.
Stuffed vegetables: Can become a wholesome meal whenever you are craving for something healthy and light in the day. Take vegetables like bell pepper, zucchini, tomatoes, gourds etc. Lightly stir fry black rice with herbs and mushrooms. Let it cool. Stuff the vegetables with this rice and bake it. You may add some cheese as well.
Chakhao Kheer: Is a Manipuri traditional dessert made with black rice. Slow cook black rice and add milk, sugar / jaggery, and cardamom. Garnish it with dry fruits. Ideally follow the basic steps of cooking kheer just replace white rice with black one.
Black Rice Porridge: Cook Chakhao in milk until the texture softens. Add nuts, raisins, honey / jaggery/ sugar for sweetness and fruits of your choice. Your perfect one bowl breakfast meal is ready.
Chakhao as regular rice: Change your white rice with black rice and consume it on a regular and daily basis. It pairs well with vegetables, dal, curries, and meat.