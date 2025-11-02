Musician Abdon Mech on his new EP, Not Overthinking This

A

Over the years, so many local languages from our region have made it to new spaces because of music. One example is my friend Taba Chake, who also writes in Nyishi, an Arunachali dialect. When he tours, it’s so cool to see his Nyishi songs being sung so loudly in new spaces all around the country by different people, and now he’s taking the same to Europe. He is a fine ambassador of the power of regional music. I’m trying to incorporate the same in my own way.