Soulgroove on soulful reggae and their India Tour journey

Shillong-based band Soulgroove was born out of siblings John and Elza Rymbai’s love for music during their early school days. There wasn’t any direction or vision then, but there was room for the band to grow. When Zediah Hynniewta joined the band in 2017, the members began getting to know each other more musically and started working towards building an identity, which is probably when the band was truly formed.

“I guess our shared love for reggae and music in general, and the wish to express, inspire and be inspired, led to the Soulgroove that we know today,” says John. They performed at the Cherry Blossom Festival recently. John, Elza and Zediah sit down with Indulge for a fun chat!

Excerpts: