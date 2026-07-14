Meet Pink Eye, the Dimapur band that recently made its international debut at London’s Fuse Arts Festival

The young, dynamic indie pop-rock band Pink Eye from Nagaland’s Dimapur was formed in 2023 after a church gig. What started as a fun project has now evolved into something much bigger. Their unusual name comes from a lighthearted phrase they used for conjunctivitis, which eventually became the band’s identity.

Comprising Guraans (vocals), Pete (keyboards), Jeremy (rhythm guitar), Sanen (lead guitar), Ketho (bass) and Vimesa (drums), the band recently achieved a major milestone with its first international tour in the UK, debuting at London’s Fuse Arts Festival before performing at The Rose Theatre and Café.