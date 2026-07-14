Meet Pink Eye, the Dimapur band that recently made its international debut at London’s Fuse Arts Festival
The young, dynamic indie pop-rock band Pink Eye from Nagaland’s Dimapur was formed in 2023 after a church gig. What started as a fun project has now evolved into something much bigger. Their unusual name comes from a lighthearted phrase they used for conjunctivitis, which eventually became the band’s identity.
Comprising Guraans (vocals), Pete (keyboards), Jeremy (rhythm guitar), Sanen (lead guitar), Ketho (bass) and Vimesa (drums), the band recently achieved a major milestone with its first international tour in the UK, debuting at London’s Fuse Arts Festival before performing at The Rose Theatre and Café.
How did you feel when you first performed on a British stage?
Guraans: It honestly felt like stepping onto any other stage, but the crowd was incredibly responsive and supportive. Even though they didn’t know our songs, they connected with our music and gave us amazing energy throughout the performance.
The UK has produced some of the world’s greatest artistes, so there was naturally some pressure. It motivated us to give our best every time we stepped on stage.
What was your funniest ‘lost in translation’ moment in the UK?
Pete: There weren’t any major language barriers, but getting used to the different accents was definitely funny. Sometimes we’d have to ask people to repeat themselves because they spoke so fast.
How did British audiences react to the distinct sound you bring from the Northeast Indian music scene?
Jeremy: The response was amazing. There were many young people in the audience, and they really connected with our music. One song that stood out was Easy to Lose. People seemed to love how emotional and soulful it was.
What has touring internationally taught you as a young band?
Sanen: It taught us how much hard work goes into touring. You have to manage your time well, look after your health, stay mentally prepared for unexpected changes, and always be ready to perform at your best.
Who is the peacekeeper in Pink Eye? Who is the chaotic one? How did you keep the energy high between gigs?
Ketho: We’re all a little chaotic in our own ways! Pete, our keyboardist and the oldest member, usually keeps us organised and out of trouble. We kept our spirits up by joking around, exploring new places, and enjoying the experience together.
Did this tour change how you see yourselves as artistes?
Vimesa: We realised how big and competitive the music industry is. Seeing so many talented bands our age inspired us to work even harder, write more music, and keep improving.
How much of Nagaland did you carry with you to the UK?
Pete: Representing Nagaland meant everything to us. Many people we met had never heard of Nagaland, so we felt proud to introduce our home through our music. We hope to help put Nagaland on the global music map.
What is one element of that music culture you’d love to bring back home?
Jeremy: More than the stage or the musicians, it is about the audience. We’d love to see even more audience interaction and support for original music. The crowds were fully engaged and encouraged every act, and that kind of atmosphere really helps artistes grow.
What was the first thing you did when you got back to Nagaland?
Guraans: Most of us were craving home food, especially smoked pork and fried aloo!
Did the tour inspire new music?
Vimesa: Absolutely. The tour gave us fresh ideas and new perspectives. You’ll definitely hear some of those experiences reflected in our upcoming music.
Which Pink Eye song should new listeners start with?
Sanen: Our original songs haven’t been officially released yet, but we’d recommend keeping an eye out for Make It to the Top and Easy to Lose. We feel those songs represent who we are as a band.
What upcoming songs, shows or projects can fans look forward to?
Vimesa: We have a new single coming soon, along with several exciting shows already lined up. There’s a lot more music on the way.
Our next goal is to reach even bigger international festivals, release more original music, and take Pink Eye to audiences around the world while representing Nagaland and India.