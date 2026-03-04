Shillong-based band Bending Waves on how they express resilience and hope through their lyrics

A

Momo: The past year has been quite eventful. The band was awarded Best Performing Band by the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project. We released three singles and music videos for each single, which were very well received across the country. Feeling Good, our second single, was heavily featured across social media pages and websites. The song was also featured in Spotify’s Fresh Finds India playlist.

The Cherry Blossom Festival had been on our bucket list for years. Being the biggest music festival in the Northeast, we really wanted to showcase our music there. As musicians, we are super proud to have been a part of its line-up last year.