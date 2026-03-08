Manipuri indie band Eyoom talks about the music scene and their new EP
One of the distinct voices from the Manipuri indie music scene is that of the band Eyoom. With two EPs to their credit, Eidi Ethantani (2017) and Eshei (2021), the band is ready to release their third this year. Comprising members Prasant Ningthoujam on guitar, Bronson Khumukcham on vocals, Kenny Khoirom on bass, Reagan Yumnam on drums and occasionally joined by Jyotin Elangbam on drums and Pony Mongjam on keys, the band recently performed at the Loktak Literary and Art Festival. We spoke to Prasant to know more about the band's philosophy.
How did Eyoom come together?
Eyoom began to take shape during the first half of 2015. Three like-minded music enthusiasts converged in the heart of Imphal, Manipur, with a shared vision of forming an indie band. The concept of the band was the brainchild of Bronson, Seonath (guitar), and me, Prasant (guitar). It was during the summer of 2015 that we decided to embark on this collective journey to create homegrown music. Subsequently, the line-up expanded with the addition of Vishal (guitar/ keys) and Sumit (drums).
What does the name Eyoom mean?
‘Eyoom’ translates to ‘home’ in Meiteirol (Manipuri). The name serves as a metaphor for the band’s artistic intent: to create homegrown indie music that reflects the contemporary lives and narratives of our people. Furthermore, the name holds deep significance for our vocalist, as the majority of the lyrics stem from his personal perspectives and lived experiences— narratives he considers intimate, resembling the comfort and sanctity of a home.
How do Manipuri cultural elements shape your works?
Many bands in the state are doing excellent work by explicitly combining traditional Manipuri cultural elements into their songwriting and showcasing our identity globally. Our music may not always distinctly reflect traditional folk instrumentation or styles, but we carry that same spirit in our beliefs. Eyoom attempts to articulate the Manipuri experience through a contemporary lens. We strive to offer listeners “home-grown” music that synthesises various modern styles while keeping the intrinsic identity of a Manipuri band intact.
How do you handle creative differences within the band?
We view this diversity as an asset rather than a liability, as it introduces a variety of genres and stylistic distinctions to our compositions. While differing perspectives occasionally invite debate, it is constructive. We regularly find common ground, usually over a cup of coffee.
Tell us about your new album
We are excited about our upcoming album, scheduled for release this year. We plan to release the material as a two-part series of EPs: the first volume was just released in late January, with the second following mid-year. These EPs will feature tracks that embody oursignature style, alongside compositions where we have experimented with new genres.