This Mysuru restaurant unveils a weekend carnival brunch

Mysuru’s gastronomic landscape now boasts a fresh, energetic addition in the form of Carnival Brunch at ibis Styles Mysuru. Every Saturday and Sunday, the hotel’s stylish lobby lounge, Flamingo and its picturesque outdoor extension, Alfresco, come alive to host this fresh creation, which guarantees an enchanting sojourn in a universe of varied flavours and carnival fun.

What can you expect at Carnival Brunch at ibis Styles Mysuru?

Catering to the festive mood of a street carnival, the brunch offers a vibrant mix of international cuisines and festive atmosphere. Flamingo’s casual ambiance offers the perfect ambiance for visitors to network and share precious moments, making it a great weekend escape for locals and visitors touring the city.

Hosted by Head Chef Gaurav Bansal and his expert culinary team, Carnival Brunch is much more than an average buffet. The guests can treat themselves to a vast variety of culinary delights such as an irresistible charcuterie and cheese Station, a vibrant smoked salmon wrap station, a bespoke pasta bowl station, and a real aamchi Mumbai street food station. To quench their thirst, there is a mocktail station and a crafted cocktail counter, as well as an entertaining popcorn station, which have all been praised for being inventive.