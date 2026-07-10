Haflong: Scenic views, beautiful treks and bird congregations at Assam’s only hill station

When you talk of Assam, the popular imageries include Kamakhya Temple, Kaziranga and Manas National Parks and more. But do you know that Assam also has a hill station, the only one in the State? This lesser explored place is deemed as the Switzerland of Assam with its vibrant views, rich local culture and a railway journey worth remembering.

All you need to know about visiting Haflong

Haflong can be visited all year round. But depending in exactly what you want to visit it for, there are certain time periods. For leisure visits, trekking and photography October to March is perfect while September to November is ideal for bird lovers as they can witness the bird congregation too. Those who want pretty photographs for the gram in flower fields must visit between April and May. While the scenery is beautiful during the monsoon months, it is also equally dangerous due to landslides and road blocks.

The quaint town is well connected to the main city via many modes of transport. You can take a train to the New Haflong Railway station, or arrive at Silchar and Guwahati airports and drive the way or take a bus. It is usually suggested to arrive by the train because of the breathtaking views that it offer.