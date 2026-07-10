Haflong: Scenic views, beautiful treks and bird congregations at Assam’s only hill station

When you talk of Assam, the popular imageries include Kamakhya Temple, Kaziranga and Manas National Parks and more. But do you know that Assam also has a hill station, the only one in the State? This lesser explored place is deemed as the Switzerland of Assam with its vibrant views, rich local culture and a railway journey worth remembering.
Haflong can be visited all year round. But depending in exactly what you want to visit it for, there are certain time periods. For leisure visits, trekking and photography October to March is perfect while September to November is ideal for bird lovers as they can witness the bird congregation too. Those who want pretty photographs for the gram in flower fields must visit between April and May. While the scenery is beautiful during the monsoon months, it is also equally dangerous due to landslides and road blocks.
The quaint town is well connected to the main city via many modes of transport. You can take a train to the New Haflong Railway station, or arrive at Silchar and Guwahati airports and drive the way or take a bus. It is usually suggested to arrive by the train because of the breathtaking views that it offer.
What to see in Haflong?
If you are looking for at least one reason to visit this less explored place, we will give you at least five.
The Haflong Lake: Is perfect for all your sunrise and sunset views. The orange-blue hue over the lake and its beautiful reflection is a beauty to remember. One can also do boating activities and visit the nearby hanging bridge.
Jatinga: Only 9 kms away from Haflong lies a bird paradise. In the months of September to November there is a bird congregation.
Panimoor Waterfall: This spectacular waterfall is on the Kopili river, around a 100 kms from the hill station.
Maibang: The ancient remains of the former Dimasa Kingdom capital is complete with temples, ruins and monoliths. For a history and heritage lover, this place is a must-visit.
Tribal villages: The villages of Dimasa, Kuki, Zeme Naga and Hmar are around Haflong. One should take a stroll along this quiet villages to admire their daily life, local hospitality, architecture and beautiful handicrafts.
Muolpong: This viewpoint offers scenic views of sunrise and sunset.
Umrangso: Offers hillscapes, water sports and beautiful lake view.
Cuisines and occasions that you must not miss in Haflong
When in Haflong, you must try out local dishes. These are made with seasonal foraged items and sustainable cooking techniques. Items like smoked pork and bamboo, dry fish and bamboo shoot pickle, rice beer, sticky rice are all authentic to the region.
Moreover, you would find variations in food, hyperlocal dishes and family kitchens opening up during festivals like Busu Dima in January, Bushu Jidap in monsoons, Bihu and Christmas. Apart from the food, enjoy a slice of the local culture: their vibrant traditional attires, folk music and dance performances and more.
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