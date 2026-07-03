Beyond the transit hubs: What a quick weekend getaway to Bagdogra and Siliguri really offers

The roads around Bagdogra are lined with beautiful tea estates, offering the first taste of the region’s famous tea culture. Nearby gardens such as Makaibari and Goomtee allow visitors to slow down, take a walk through the plantations and experience the charm of North Bengal’s tea country.



A short drive away, Siliguri brings a livelier contrast. Located around 12 to 15 km from Bagdogra Airport, the city is easily accessible and adds wildlife, shopping and food experiences to the itinerary. One of its biggest attractions is Bengal Safari Park, located within the Mahananda forest region. Spread across 700 acres, the park offers open-jeep and bus safaris through dedicated zones where visitors can spot Royal Bengal Tigers, Asiatic Black Bears, leopards, single-horned rhinoceroses, deer and several bird species.