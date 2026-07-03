Beyond the transit hubs: What a quick weekend getaway to Bagdogra and Siliguri really offers

For most travellers, Bagdogra is simply the gateway to the Eastern Himalayas — the arrival point before heading towards Darjeeling, Sikkim, tea estates and wildlife destinations. But instead of rushing ahead, spending a little time around Bagdogra reveals a quieter side of North Bengal, where manicured tea gardens, peaceful landscapes and easy access to Siliguri make for a relaxed weekend escape.
The roads around Bagdogra are lined with beautiful tea estates, offering the first taste of the region’s famous tea culture. Nearby gardens such as Makaibari and Goomtee allow visitors to slow down, take a walk through the plantations and experience the charm of North Bengal’s tea country.
A short drive away, Siliguri brings a livelier contrast. Located around 12 to 15 km from Bagdogra Airport, the city is easily accessible and adds wildlife, shopping and food experiences to the itinerary. One of its biggest attractions is Bengal Safari Park, located within the Mahananda forest region. Spread across 700 acres, the park offers open-jeep and bus safaris through dedicated zones where visitors can spot Royal Bengal Tigers, Asiatic Black Bears, leopards, single-horned rhinoceroses, deer and several bird species.
For a quieter experience, Salugara Monastery offers a peaceful pause before heading further into the hills. Established by Tibetan Buddhist monks, the monastery is known for its striking 110-foot-high white Tashi Gomang Stupa. Surrounded by landscaped gardens, it is an ideal place for photography, reflection and a moment of calm.
Siliguri’s energetic side comes alive at Hong Kong Market, a bustling flea market popular for bargain shopping. A maze of narrow lanes, it is packed with imported goods from China, Nepal and Thailand — from winter wear and electronics to Tibetan trinkets, singing bowls and local tea packages.
The city’s food scene reflects its location at the crossroads of cultures. Influenced by Tibet, Nepal and Bhutan, Siliguri’s streets are filled with comforting flavours. Local momos, especially the pan-fried version served with spicy tomato-chilli chutney and a warm bowl of thukpa are must-tries.
Bagdogra is also set to become a more important travel hub with the construction of a new ₹1,560-crore climate-resilient airport terminal, expected to open around March 2027. Designed to expand capacity significantly and support future international connectivity, the terminal aims to ease current congestion while strengthening the region’s tourism potential.