Visiting Gangtok, Sikkim? Stop by Ridge Park to view orchids all year-round

Ridge Park and its adjoining Flower Exhibition Centre is arguably the best place in Gangtok to see orchids right now! Why you ask? Well, while the park usually hosts a major exhibit in the spring, a new permanent state-of-the-art Orchidarium (the Swarnajayanti Maitreya Manjari) recently opened doors at Ridge Park. And it's all the rage amongst the citizens and tourists visiting the destination right now!
The new Orchidarium opened late last year and this indoor facility features hundreds of native and exotic orchid species. The new space uses a QR-based entry system and welcomes visitors daily between 11 am to 6 pm.
While it is designed to be a year-round exhibit, it will also promise an annual flower show, which will run from March through May, as this is when the flowers are considered to be a peak exhibit. Spring happens to bring in the most massive gathering of fresh varieties from across the state during this window.
Best time to visit
Just as one may assume the annual event has concluded leading the Orchidarium back to normal display, it plans to introduce an International Flower Festival in May. This is the flagship event held at the Flower Exhibition Centre (just below the park) and it shall feature over 600 species of orchids, including rare high-altitude varieties.
That's not all, one can also be a part of the Short Spring Show that is curretnly being planned for April 10–12, which are carved out for a competitive event that targets the specific blooming window of rare temperate orchids. You’ll see local growers from remote villages bringing their prize specimens to be judged.
Traveller's guide:
One can reach the Ridge Road, which is about a 15-20 minute walk from MG Marg instead of taking a taxi. The Ridge is lined with traditional Sikkimese-style wooden gazebos and benches. Locals often sit here in the afternoons and it’s a great place to catch a view of the valley when the mist clears.
At one end of the Ridge sits Mintokgang, the official residence of the Chief Minister of Sikkim. And at the other end of the Ridge, you'll find an ornate gate with a traditional Pagoda-style rooftop. This marks the entrance to the Royal Palace (Tsuklakhang) grounds. While the palace itself is private, the gate is a stunning example of Sikkimese craftsmanship. Located right next to the park, this two-story building was built in 1932 in memory of Sir John Claude White, the first British Political Officer of Sikkim.