Visiting Gangtok, Sikkim? Stop by Ridge Park to view orchids all year-round

The new Orchidarium opened late last year and this indoor facility features hundreds of native and exotic orchid species. The new space uses a QR-based entry system and welcomes visitors daily between 11 am to 6 pm.

While it is designed to be a year-round exhibit, it will also promise an annual flower show, which will run from March through May, as this is when the flowers are considered to be a peak exhibit. Spring happens to bring in the most massive gathering of fresh varieties from across the state during this window.