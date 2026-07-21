5 weekend destinations near Mizoram that look straight out of a postcard

If you are a travel junkie with an appetite to explore each time you visit a new place then add Champai to your bucket list. Situated almost 4 hours 30 minutes away from the capital city you can experience a lot of sights here. First, the beautiful plains which give it the nickname the ‘Rice bowl of Mizoram’ should be on your list. This also indicates that you might be able to locate indigenous rice dishes and rice wine. Second, the area is situated near the India- Myanmar border and if you are in a mood for an extended holiday, you can check the travel permissions and visit beyond border too. Third, soak in the picturesque valleys and vineyards. Fourth, explore the ancient menhirs a true beauty of the Northeast. Menhir are of interest anyone with knowledge of sociology, archaeology, architecture or history. These are upright stones erected centuries ago and are a gateway for the social beliefs of the locals.