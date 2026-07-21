5 weekend destinations near Mizoram that look straight out of a postcard

When planning an itinerary for Mizoram do you want to add in a weekend destination too? Here are five popular tourist spots that cater to every kind of traveller. Whether you prefer to camp in the jungles or study archaeological marvels, there’s something for everybody here.
5 popular weekend destinations in Mizoram
Around 30 kms or 1 hours 30 minutes from the capital city of Aizawl lies Reiek Tlang. With its short distance from the capital, it is one of the most loved weekend destinations for those who love to explore local culture, nature and scenic views. When here there are three things that one must absolutely do. First, go for a trek along the beautiful roads and don’t forget to keep your camera handy for clicking those sunrise or sunset views. Second, stand on the border of India and Bangladesh and see the other side. Third, visit local Mizo villages and experience there hospitality. Ideally, opt for a home stay or a hotel in these villages so that you can also get a taste of their local cuisine and discover hidden gems only the locals know about.
This natural lake is for all those people who love to soak in the fresh air, or for those who are ever ready with their binoculars to spot a new bird species. Situated around 85 kms from Aizawl or roughly 3 hours away, the Tam Dil natural lake is ideal for spending a lazy weekend with friends and family. Head over to the lake and give a shot at boating. Walk around the area and discover how nature decorates the landscape. You can also organise a picnic by the lake side with local delicacies. Wake up early in the morning and visit during sunset, not only for the sky hues but also for the different birds you might be able to spot.
If you envy all those photographs beside pretty waterfalls, then think again! The Vantawng Falls situated around 3 hours 30 minutes away from the capital city is a town straight out of a nature postcard. The Vantawng Falls is the tallest waterfalls in Mizoram and the view of the course of the falls as it traverses through the forests and cliffs is a sight to behold. Visitors are not allowed to reach the base of the waterfall but they can get a mesmerising view from the viewing gallery. Ideally, it is a trip best reserved for the monsoons but the views are stunning throughout the year.
If you are a travel junkie with an appetite to explore each time you visit a new place then add Champai to your bucket list. Situated almost 4 hours 30 minutes away from the capital city you can experience a lot of sights here. First, the beautiful plains which give it the nickname the ‘Rice bowl of Mizoram’ should be on your list. This also indicates that you might be able to locate indigenous rice dishes and rice wine. Second, the area is situated near the India- Myanmar border and if you are in a mood for an extended holiday, you can check the travel permissions and visit beyond border too. Third, soak in the picturesque valleys and vineyards. Fourth, explore the ancient menhirs a true beauty of the Northeast. Menhir are of interest anyone with knowledge of sociology, archaeology, architecture or history. These are upright stones erected centuries ago and are a gateway for the social beliefs of the locals.
Almost 50 kms or 2 hours South of Aizawl lies Hmuifang, a perfect cosy destination for adventure lovers. Surrounded by meadows and forests it is a great choice if you want to go camping and enjoy living in the wild. From trekking in the forests to discovering the treasures of biodiversity, from surviving in the vast expanse of greenery to watching the night sky from your camp or lighting a bonfire (with precautions), here’s your chance to do it all.
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