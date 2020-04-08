Recipe: This caramel custard in a jar is the perfect quarantine Easter dessert!
Caramel Custard Jars
Yields: 4 jars
Time: 1 hour
Ingredients:
FOR THE CUSTARD
400 ml milk (boiled and cooled)
2 tsp vanilla essence
4 eggs
200 gms sugar
FOR THE CARAMEL
100 gms sugar
2 tbs water
METHOD
Step 1:
In a heavy bottomed sauce pan cook the sugar and water until the sugar is caramelised. you are looking for a nice golden brown. Be careful not to burn the sugar.
Step 2:
Pour the caramel into the glass jars or ceramic bowls & swirl it a little.
Step 3:
Add the sugar to the milk and stir well until the sugar is dissolved completely.
Step 4:
Whisk the eggs and add it to the milk. Use a whisk or an egg beater to incorporate the eggs, milk and sugar.
Step 5:
Strain the liquid to get a smooth custard and pour it into the jars. Do not omit this step.
Step 6:
Fill an aluminium tin with hot water and submerge the jars 3/4th in it and place the pan into the pre-heated oven to bake at 180 degree Celsius for 45 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Step 7:
Once baked, take them out from the water bath and let it cool to room temperature. Refrigerate the custard for a few hours before serving it.
Contributed by Cindana Manickavel of Sugar Monkeys, Chennai.