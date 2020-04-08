Caramel Custard Jars

Yields: 4 jars

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

FOR THE CUSTARD

400 ml milk (boiled and cooled)

2 tsp vanilla essence

4 eggs

200 gms sugar

FOR THE CARAMEL

100 gms sugar

2 tbs water

METHOD

Step 1:

In a heavy bottomed sauce pan cook the sugar and water until the sugar is caramelised. you are looking for a nice golden brown. Be careful not to burn the sugar.

Step 2:

Pour the caramel into the glass jars or ceramic bowls & swirl it a little.

Step 3:

Add the sugar to the milk and stir well until the sugar is dissolved completely.

Step 4:

Whisk the eggs and add it to the milk. Use a whisk or an egg beater to incorporate the eggs, milk and sugar.

Step 5:

Strain the liquid to get a smooth custard and pour it into the jars. Do not omit this step.

Step 6:

Fill an aluminium tin with hot water and submerge the jars 3/4th in it and place the pan into the pre-heated oven to bake at 180 degree Celsius for 45 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Step 7:

Once baked, take them out from the water bath and let it cool to room temperature. Refrigerate the custard for a few hours before serving it.

Contributed by Cindana Manickavel of Sugar Monkeys, Chennai.