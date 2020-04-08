Rum & choc Gulab Jamun

½ cup flour | 200 ml rum (Any Brand ) | 1 bar Chocolate ( any Brand ) | 300 gm khoya | 100 gm paneer | 200 gm Brown sugar | 1 tsp baking powder | ½ tsp Cardamom powder | 1 orange zested

1 lemon zested | Oil for frying

Recipe for the spice mix

40g ground cinnamon | 2 tsp nutmeg 1 tsp ground ginger | ¼ tsp ground cloves | 1 tsp sea salt

Method

● Mix khoya with a pinch of baking powder, flour, and paneer in a bowl. Knead this mixture into a firm dough.

● Once it is done, flatten the dough and stuff the chocolate piece and shape thedough into smooth and creaseless marble-sized balls.

● Dry roast all the spices in a pan and grind to a fine powder and keep aside.

● Heat the oil in a heavy bottomed pan on high-medium flame.

● Once it comes to a boil, lower the heat and fry these balls till light brown.

● Now, drain the jamuns out of the oil and keep them aside till the sugar and rum

syrup is ready.

● For sugar syrup, take a pan and add rum, sugar equal portions and cardamom powder in it. Bring the mixture to a boil add the orange and lemon zest , spice powder and wait till it gets thick.

● Add the fried jamuns to it and put off the heat. Let jamuns soak for at least half an hour.

Chef Harish Rao

Bonus tips

1.You can use the chocolate , what you have at home, alcohol-based chocolates work even better!

2. If you have Hershey’s, you can add a dash of this on top of the Gulab Jamun.

Recipe contributed by Chef Harish Rao.