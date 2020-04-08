Fret not about your Good Friday traditions going a-rye. We’ve got you covered. Five chefs lend us inspiration centred around a pantry essential you have most definitely stocked upon: the humble loaf of bread. Slice, dice or set your dough to rise... they promise to keep those spirits up high. After all, in the thick of a worldwide pandemic — managing to rustle up a delectable meal from a limited pantry is one of the little joys you can still lean into every single day.



Easy Hot Cross Buns

INGREDIENTS

Flour 200 gms | Unsalted butter 30 gms | Brown sugar 30 gms | Dried yeast 5gms | Milk 80 ml

Egg 1/2 | Ground cinnamon 1 tsp Ground nutmeg 1/2 tsp | Sultanas 50 gms | Raisins 50 gms

For the crosses on top

25 gms plain flour | 25 ml water | 10 ml oil | Pinch - ground nutmeg | For glazing at the end | Sugar 60 gms | Water 60 ml | Orange juice/ zest - 1

METHOD

Hydrate the dry fruits in warm water for 10 to 15 minutes. | To make the dough, put all the ingredients together and the fruits and knead to make a soft dough. | Cover and keep in a warm place for 60 minutes so that it lmost double in size. | Divide the dough into 12 equal portions and lay on a baking tray. | Allow it to prove again for 60 minutes so that it doubles in size again. | Meanwhile for the crosses on the buns - mix the water, flour and orange juice to make a thick paste. Pipe it on the dough to make a cross. Make sure the mixture is a little firm so as to get firm and neat crosses on the bun. Add or reduce water accordingly and check the consistency. | Pipe the crosses as the bun are ready to go in the oven. | Use a piping bag. Or if you have or improvise, use the milk bag by making a cone out of it and cut a small whole on the edge. | Bake at 180 degrees celsius for 25 minutes or until it becomes golden brown.

For the glaze

Mix the water and sugar in a sauce pan and cook until it turns to a syrup consistency | Brush the finished buns with the sugar glaze. The glaze can be at room temperature while brushing. |

Serve warm when ready.



By Chef Ashutosh Nerlekar, Executive Chef, The Park Chennai.

Migas

Sausages 200 gms | Stale dried bread (can be dried in the oven/toaster till brittle) 200 gms

Olive oil 1-2 tbsp | Finely chopped garlic 3-4 cloves | Any chopped fresh herb available (preferably parsley or basil. If not, coriander or mint will do) 2 tbsp | Paprika/chilli powder 1 tsp

Method:

1. Cut the sausages into 1 cm thick slices

2. Cut the bread with the crust still on into 1 cm cubes

3. Add the olive oil to a heavy bottomed pan.

4. Cook the garlic until browned

5. Add the sliced sausages and cook for a couple of minutes until browned. Add the chilli powder & mix well

6. Add the bread cubes to the skillet & pan fry, stirring all the time until golden brown and crisp.

7. Transfer to a bowl and toss with parsley.

By Chef Payal Rajankar, of The Gourmet Gig.

French Toast

Ingredients

Cinnamon powder 1 tsp | Ground nutmeg 1/4 tsp | Sugar 2 tbsp | Butter 4 tbsp | Eggs 4 | Milk 2 cups | Vanilla extract ¼ tsp | White bread 8 slices | Maple syrup ¼ cup | Honey ¼ cup | Berry compote ¼ cup

Method

In a small bowl, combine cinnamon, nutmeg, and sugar and set aside briefly. Whisk cinnamon mixture, eggs, milk, and vanilla together. | In a skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Dip bread in egg mixture. | Cook slices until golden brown, then flip to cook the other side. | Sprinkle some powdered sugar. | Serve with the maple syrup, salted butter and berry compote.

By ITC Grand Chola, Chennai.

Panzanella

Ingredients

Bread (sourdough, ciabatta, baguette) 2 cups diced | Butter 2 tbsp | Garlic (minced) Salt and pepper 1 tsp | Tomatoes (diced) 1/4 cup | Onion (sliced) 1/4 cup | Cucumber (sliced) 1/4 cup | A splash of red vinegar | Extra virgin olive oil 2 tbsp | Bocconcini (optional) 5-6 pc | Basil leaves 5-6

Method

Toss the diced bread with the melted butter, minced garlic and a pinch of salt and pepper. | Bake in a pre-heated oven at 180 until golden and crisp. | Toss the rest of the ingredients together. | Once the bread is ready and it returns to room temperature, toss with the vegetable mixture.

By Chef Mathangi Kumar, Osteria by That Madras Place and The Summer House Eatery.

Chilli Bread Manchurian

FOR BATTER

Cornflour - 2 Tablespoon | Maida - 4 Tablespoon | Salt - To Taste | Pepper powder - 1/2 Teaspoon | Ginger garlic paste - 1/2 Teaspoon

FOR CHINESE SAUCE

Chopped Garlic - 1 teaspoon | Chopped Ginger - 1 teaspoon | Green Chili - 1 teaspoon | Spring onion (white) - 1/2 Cup | Spring Onion (green) - 3/4 cup | Capsicum - 1/2 Cup | Vinegar - 2 Teaspoon | Soya Sauce - 2 teaspoon | Red Chili Sauce - 1 Tablespoon | Tomato ketchup - 3 tablespoon | Pepper Powder - 1/2 teaspoon

OTHER

Slice Bread - 1 Packet (Small) | Oil for frying | Sesame seeds for garnish



Method

Cut the sliced bread into medium-sized cubes. Now take a small bowl. Add corn flour, maida, salt, pepper powder and ginger garlic paste. Slowly, add water and start mixing. Water required will be approximately 1 cup. If required you can add a little. Prepare a thick paste. Keep it aside | Take a frying pan and add 1.5 litres oil to it. Dip the bread in the batter and deep fry the bread cubes. Fry for about 2 minutes or until golden on medium flame. Remove fried pieces from oil and keep it aside. | Take a deep pan and add 3 tablespoons of oil to it. Add chopped ginger, garlic and green chlilies. Saute for a minute. Add capsicum and spring onion (white) to it. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Now add soya sauce, vinegar, red chili sauce, and ketchup. Mix well and cook for 2 minutes. | Add pepper powder and spring onion (green). Cook for a minute. Now add the fried bread cubes to the mixture and mix well. Mix properly until all the bread pieces are coated with the sauce. | Your tempting Bread Manchurian is ready to serve. Take out in a serving plate and garnish with finely chopped spring onion and white sesame seeds. Serve hot.

By Chef George K Varkey, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai.





New Orleans Bread Pudding



Ingredients



Bread 200gms | Butter 50gms | Milk 500ml | Sugar 100gms | Eggs 5 numbers | Chopped nuts 50gms | Apricot jam 50 gms | Nutmeg powder a pinch | Vanilla essence 5 ml



METHOD

Toast the bread, apply butter and arrange in greased baking pan. | Add boiled milk, beat eggs and sugar with whisk (do not over beat) and warm milk into the mixture . | Flavour the mixture with nutmeg and vanilla essence. | Pour the egg mixture over the bread. | Sprinkle nuts over it and bake at 150 C in double boiler for 50 minutes. | Once baked, glaze the pudding with apricot jam. | This can be cooked in cooker with open steam, if you do not have an oven. | Serve warm with ice cream with your choice.

By Ravi Varma, Pastry Chef, La Patisserie, Taj Coromandel.