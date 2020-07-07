Today is World Chocolate Day and what better day (or excuse) can there be to indulge in some delicious cakes, cookies, brownies or anything chocolaty. If you are on board, we have source some mouth-watering recipes from chefs to make most of this day.

Want more? Whether you are a person who looks for a three-ingredient recipe or no-bake recipe or gluten-free recipe or a fusion between an Indian dessert and something from its western counterparts, it has something for everyone.



1. Gluten-free Chocolate Brownie

(By Chef Aditi Handa, Co-Founder and Chief Baker at The Baker's Dozen)







Ingredients: Butter – 67 gms, castor sugar – 83 gms, eggs – 133 gms, water – 17 ml, chocolate – 200 gms



Method:

• Whisk the castor sugar in water until the sugar is fully melted in. Add in the eggs. Whisk the eggs, sugar and water mixture until fluffy and doubles in volume

• Now add in the melted butter and whisk until mixture is homogenous

• Next, melt your chocolate and mix it to even out the chunks

• Add the melted chocolate to the mixture and whisk for 2-3 mins

• Pour batter into a brownie tray and bake at 180C for 30-35 min and voila! Your gluten-free brownie is ready



2. Gluten-free Oat flour Chocolate Chip Cookies

(By Chef Merajuddin Ansari, Executive Chef at Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai)







Ingredients: 2/3 cup + 1/2 cup oat flour (140g), 1/4 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp baking soda, 4 tbsp. coconut sugar or brown sugar, 4 tbsp regular sugar (unrefined if desired), 1/3 cup chocolate chips (or more if desired), optional 1/3 cup chopped macadamia or walnuts, 1 tsp pure vanilla extract, 2 tbsp vegetable or melted coconut oil, 3-5 tbsp milk of choice (as needed)



Method:

• Combine all dry ingredients and mix them very well. Add wet ingredients and then form into a big ball. Now make little balls from the big one. For soft cookies, refrigerate until cold otherwise, just bake right away for 7 minutes (preheat oven to 380 degrees).

• Remove from oven when they’re still a little undercooked. Allow them to cool down for 10 minutes before removing from the tray.

• They should have spread out but in case they haven’t (climate plays a huge role in baking) yet, just smush down with a spoon if needed.

• You can also choose to make extra cookie dough balls and freeze them to bake at a later date.

• For softer cookies, store in a lidded plastic container. For crispier cookies, store in a lidded glass container.



3. Chocolate Infused Gulab Jamun

(By Chef Merajuddin Ansari, Executive Chef at Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai)







Ingredients: 200 grams instant gulab jamun mix, 1/4 cup chocolate chips or as needed, 3 cups sugar, 3 cups water, 1/4 tsp cardamom powder, oil for deep frying, milk as needed, almonds or pistachios for garnish



Method:

• Take the instant Gulab Jamun mix powder in a mixing bowl. Add milk little by little and gently mix to make a smooth and soft dough. Cover and set aside for a few minutes.

• Meanwhile, combine the cardamom powder, sugar and water in a wide vessel and let the sugar dissolves completely. Let the syrup boil for 7 – 8 minutes. Turn off the flame. Cover and set aside.

• Heat oil in a pan over medium flame.

• Meanwhile, divide the dough into small balls. Stuff each ball with a few chocolate chips and ensure that the balls are smooth without any wide cracks

• When the oil is hot (not smoking hot) enough to fry the Gulab Jamun, reduce the flame to low.

• Slowly drop the prepared dough balls into the oil and deep fry them until dark brown colour. Do not overcrowd, fry a few at a time. Keep rolling the Jamun while frying for even browning.

• Take the fried Jamun out of the oil and add them to the hot sugar syrup. If needed, heat the sugar syrup again before adding the fried Jamun to it. Let them soak in the sugar syrup for an hour or two.

• Garnish with chopped nuts and serve chilled.



4. Hazelnut & Milk Chocolate Mousse

(By Chef Mitesh Rangras - Restaurant Consultant)





Ingredients: Milk chocolate - 120 gms, covering chocolate (45% minimum) - 120 gms, double cream- 200 ml, whipping cream - 200 ml, roasted hazelnuts (or almonds) - 50 gms, Nutella, and brownie or cookie for base



Method:

• Combine both the chocolates (make sure they are even sized. Cut them if needed)

• Heat up the double cream on a stovetop or in a microwave. Bring to a boil and pour it on the chocolate mixture and mix well. Cool this mixture down in a refrigerator for 40 minutes and slowly fold in the whipped cream.

• Combine the nuts and the Nutella and keep aside.

• Place the mousse mix in a round mould (as used in the image or any silicone mould with a 60 to 80 ml capacity you may have at home). This has to be filled up in 2 stages.

• First you set the mousse in both halves. Make a little cavity in the centre for the filling. Once the mousse is set, take out one half and place them at the base. Fill up the cavity in the centre with the nuts and Nutella filling and place the top half.

• Smoothen the edges and refrigerate the same for another 40 -45 minutes. Use a frost-free fridge always.

• The mousse is ready to serve. Feel free to use a cookie or a brownie as a base or even use half the mould and after filling you can turn it directly on to a plate.



5. No-bake Vegan Walnut Chocolate Brownie

(By Chef Sanjyot Keer)







Ingredients: 1 cup walnuts, 1 cup pitted dates, 6 tablespoons cocoa powder, a pinch of salt, 1/4 cup roasted walnut chunks



Method:

• Chop the dates into smaller pieces so that it is easy to grind them. Alternatively, soak them in boiling water if they are extra firm.

• In a mixer grinder add one-cup walnuts, cocoa powder and a pinch of salt and give it a blitz until you get a powder-like consistency. Add the dates and grind well to combine everything. Add warm water if it is getting difficult to grind the mixture.

• Transfer this crumbly dough into a mixing bowl and add chopped roasted walnut chunks.

• Turn mixture on a parchment paper or a plate and spread it into a large square. Cut into pieces and garnish it with some walnuts. You can also make vegan chocolate ganache with coconut oil and cocoa powder and top it up on your brownies. Chill the brownies in the fridge and serve.

6. California Walnut Raspberry Chocolate Tartlets

(By Chef Sabyasachi Gorai)







Ingredients: 1 cup coarsely chopped California walnuts, toasted, 1 cup puffed brown rice cereal, 120g dark chocolate, melted, 36 fresh raspberries, 6 sprigs of mint



Method:

• Arrange six cupcake papers on a baking sheet or in a muffin pan; set aside.

• In a large bowl, combine the walnuts and rice cereal; mix well. Add the melted chocolate and stir until all is well coated.

• Divide evenly among the 6 paper-lined cups and press gently with the back of a soup spoon to compact into a crust.

• Arrange 6 raspberries on top gently pressing them into position while the chocolate is still warm. Garnish with a sprig of the mint. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.

• Remove from the paper liners and place on a serving platter or individual serving plates.

• Can be made ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator for up to 36 hours.



7. Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Walnut Oat Pudding

(By Deeba Rajpal)







Ingredients: 250ml low-fat cream {20%}, 75g pumpkin puree, 1 teaspoon cinnamon powder, 30g cocoa powder, 40g quick cooking oats, 150g 52% dark couverture chocolate chopped, 75g brown sugar, 50g honey, 75g roasted California walnuts chopped

Topping: Roasted walnut halves, persimmon slices, organic rose petals



Method:

• Place all ingredients, except walnuts, in a heavy bottom pan and simmer over low heat, stirring constantly until it begins to thicken. Once it becomes as thick as custard, take off heat, allow it to cool. Stir in the chopped walnuts.

• Allow to cool, then ladle into serving glasses, bowls and chill for 2-3 hours, or overnight.

• Top with roasted walnuts halves, fresh fruits like figs, persimmons, candied pumpkin or seasonal fruits of your choice.

• Sprinkle over a few organic rose petals or pomegranate pearls for a pop of colour.

8. Double Chocolate Tea Cake

(By Rachel Goenka, CEO & Founder of The Chocolate Spoon Company)







Ingredients: Flour 228g, baking powder ¼ tsp, baking soda 1 tsp, salt 1tsp, yoghurt 160g, castor sugar 250g, oil 130ml, milk 165ml, cocoa powder 60g, dark chocolate 100g, chocolate chips 4 tbsp



Method:

• Preheat the oven to 170°C. Line and grease an 8.5x4.5 loaf pan.

• Heat the milk and add the cocoa powder till dissolved. Take the milk off the heat and add dark chocolate. Mix till all the chocolate has melted and set aside to cool.

• Sift the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together and set aside.

• In a large mixing bowl, whisk the yoghurt and sugar for a few minutes. Add the oil and whisk for another few minutes till the mixture is creamy.

• Add the sifted dry ingredients and the melted chocolate milk to the batter. Gently fold in dry ingredients with a spatula and then add the chocolate chips and fold again.

• Pour into the grease loaf tin and bake for approximately 35 to 40 minutes. Check your cake after 35 minutes with a skewer. You don’t want to overtake this (trust me).

• Remove the tea cake from the oven and allow it to cool completely on a wire rack.

• Carefully run a knife around edge of the pan to loosen before unmoulding.



Tip: Grease your loaf tin with a little bit of vegetable oil using a pastry brush. I find it much better than butter since it gives the cake a really nice glossy sheen and doesn’t let it dry out. It also makes it easier to unmould.



9. Chocolate Fondue

(By Juliano Rodrigues, Executive Chef at Out Of The Blue)







Ingredients: Dark chocolate 1/2 cup, cream 1/2 cup, milk 1/4 cup, fruit & cake platter, diced apple 4 nos, diced kiwi 4 nos, canned lychee 4 nos, diced pineapple 4 nos, diced pound cake 4 nos



Method:

• In a pan, add the chocolate, cream and milk and cook them on a low flame. Let it cook until it forms a thick consistency. Pour the mixture in the fondue serving pot

• Serve along with the fruit and cake platter

10. Kahlua and Baileys Mousse

(By Juliano Rodrigues, Executive Chef at Out Of The Blue)







Ingredients: Cream 1 cup, dark chocolate 1 ½ cup, sugar 1/4 cup, whipped cream 1 cup, egg yolk 3 nos, Kahlua 60ml, Baileys 60ml



Method:

• In a double boiler, prepare the custard using egg yolk, sugar and cream. Allow the mixture to cool down and then add melted dark chocolate, Kahlua and Bailey

• Lastly, put in whipped cream and give it a good stir. Keep it aside and let it sit for a minimum of 4 hours

• Scoop the mousse and serve Cold



11. Three-Ingredient Belgian Chocolate Truffle

(By Chef Sanjana Patel, Co-founder and Executive Chef, La Folie)







Ingredients: Cream - 125 g, 70% dark chocolate - 350 g, butter - 125 g



Method:

• Warm the cream to simmering boil. Pour the cream onto the dark chocolate. Mix with a whisk to make a ganache.

• Once the ganache is at room temperature, add butter and blend with a hand blender.

• Take a 10 number piping nozzle and pipe the ganache on a silicon mat or baking paper. Refrigerate the ganache for 2 hours.

• Remove from the refrigerator and roll the ganache in a dark (or any desired chocolate) and cocoa powder



12. Chocolate Caramel Popcorn Pudding

(By Chef Abhishek Basu, Executive Chef JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu)







Ingredients: 1g gelatin leaves, 2 pinches salt, 150 gm chocolate, 50 gm caramel toffee, 3 tablespoon caramel sauce, 300 ml heavy cream, 100 gm popcorn

Method:

• First you need to prepare toffee popcorn. For the same, melt some caramel toffee in a pan and when it is of a sauce consistency, add popped popcorn in the pan. Toss them carefully for a few seconds and switch off the gas knob.

• Place a pan on a medium-low flame and pour heavy cream in it along with chocolate. Once done, turn off the flame, transfer the mixture in a container and put the same in the refrigerator for about 6 hours.

• Next, take out and heat the mixture yet again on medium flame. Remove the visible bits of popcorn and put the gelatin leaf in cold water for about 5 minutes to let it soften a bit. Once done, squeeze out any excess water from the leaf and put it in the popcorn-cream mixture and stir until it dissolves completely.