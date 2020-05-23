This year, Eid will be a little different. With the lockdown extended till the end of this month, the annual meeting of cousins and niece and nephews and elders will be shifted to the virtual world on video calls and messages. We might even get our Eidi through Paytm. But will anything affect the spirit of celebrating the festival? The answer is an emphatic no. And to add more zing to your celebration is The Park Hotel, Kolkata’s special menu.

The lavish menu brings to you some very popular Mughlay dishes and it includes melt-in-your-mouth galouti kebab served with chutney and Sheermal Paratha, Chicken and Mutton biryani and flavourful Chaanp. In the dessert you can choose from traditional sinful treats like Shahi Tukda and Firni.

“We have curated a special royal treat for our patrons to mark the celebrations of Eid Al Fitr. We are committed to the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene and have implemented a number of additional steps over our already elevated health and safety measures. This Eid we want food lovers to indulge into the rich Awadhi flavours and make the most of this time along with family and friends with our delivery options,” says area General Manager, Pramode Bhandari.

Order through Swiggy, Zomato or call at 8335010101