A decadent dessert dunked in luxurious chocolate might seem a distant dream, with shutters down on all our favourite patisseries. But with recipes from ITC Ltd.’s famed Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, it can become a reality. Here are two easy to make DIY recipes for you to try at home.

Luscious Mousse

Ingredients:

Fabelle Chocolate Bar (Fabelle Soft Centres Choco Mousse or Fabelle Choco Deck Milk Chocolate) 120 to 130 gms

Fresh Cream 100 gms

Fresh Unsalted Milk Butter (Can be replaced with Malai) 15 gms

Method:

1. Cut the Fabelle chocolate bar into 15mm pieces and place in a round bottom bowl

2. Take 30 ml cream and put it in the fridge for 30 minutes to cool

3. Bring remaining 70g Fresh cream to boil [Just 80 Deg C] and add milk butter

4. Pour over chocolate pieces and allow 5 to 7 minutes to cool

5. Mix and fold with a spatula to melt the chocolate completely, followed by a hand blender for 2-3 minutes

6. Add the cold cream

7. Beat for 20 minutes by placing ice pack below the bowl to get enough frothing

8. Once you see a fluffy mass, stop beating and place in the fridge

9. While serving, sprinkle some cocoa powder/coffee powder depending on your mood. Garnish with almond slivers and a slice of strawberry and serve cold.

Chocolate Mango Pudding

Ingredients:

Fabelle Specialty Application White/Milk Chocolate 250 gms

Alphonso Mango Chopped 1piece

Cream 100 ml

Method:

1. Use 1 ripened Alphonso mango. Peel, chop and make pulp

2. Take about 250 g Fabelle white or white plus milk chocolate. You can also use Fabelle Choco Deck. Chop into pieces

3. Bring about 100 g cream to boil

4. Add boiled cream and mango pulp on chopped chocolate

5. Wait for 5 minutes. Then mix and blend well

6. Dispense into shot glasses. Decorate with mango pieces

7. Keep in the fridge for 1-3 hours. Add chopped pistachio if required for garnish and serve.