Vivek Tamhane, Senior Executive Chef at BLVD Club who has over three decades of experience in the industry and has been the recipient of many prestigious awards believes in making a celebration out of every dish. For Ramzan the chef who has authored two books - Chef’s Recipes which was nominated for Maharashtra Rajya Puraskar and Jagtik Masale, shares two recipes to add to your Ramzan spread. Relish them till the holy month lasts.

Hyderabadi Haleem

Haleem masala (you can make and keep it in the airtight container)

Ingredients

6 tbs coriander seeds

3 tbs fennel

2 tbs cumin

10-12 green cardamom

6-8 cloves

2 tbs red deghi chili powder

2 tbs kashmiri chili powder

2 tbs turmeric

2 tbs black pepper powder

2 tbs red chili flex

½ tsp cinnamon powder

½ ginger powder

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp citric acid

2 tbs salt

Roast coriander seeds, fennel, cumin, cardamom, clove, red chili flex, on a very little oil, cool it and grind to a fine powder, then add all remining powder mix well. Keep it in airtight container. It can stay for 2-3 months.

500 gms mutton

50 gms Haleem Dry masala ( which you have prepared )

40 gms cashews

40 gms urad dal

100 gms ghee

water as required

20 gms yellow moong dal

125 gms onion

100 gms coriander leaves

5-6 no green chilli

125 gms broken wheat (dalia)

10 gms chana dal

salt as required

Method

Soak broken wheat overnight. Trim the mutton (boneless). Cook mutton and water on coal cooking over medium flame you can use gas if you like. Add ginger-garlic paste salt Haleem masala, let it cook for 10-15 minutes. Once done shred and keep it aside. In a deep pan, fry the onion in oil until golden brown, cool, keep it set aside. Boil the soaked broken wheat and urad dal, Chana dal, moong dal. Add green chillies, cashew along with 500 ml of water until it is cooked completely, cool a bit and blend this mix into a smooth paste. Heat the oil in a pan add fried onion, cooked and shredded lamb, blended broken wheat and dal mixture and fresh coriander and sauté for 3-5 minutes. Add 2-3 cups of water and bring to a boil. Let it simmer and cook slowly for at least half an hour. If it starts drying, keep adding little water. Once it’s done serve with roti.

Date halwa and Vermicelli Kheer

Ingredients

4 Servings

For vermicelli

1 cup wheat flour

½ cup water

Pinch salt

For halwa

100 gm dates

50 ml honey

50 gms ghee

To finish

10 gms ghee

5 gms powdered green cardamom

10 gms cashews,

1.5 lit milk

150 gm sugar

10 gms Chopped almonds

10 gms raisins

Dry rose petals for garnish

Method