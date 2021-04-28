Recipes: Add to your Ramzan feast with these dishes by Chef Vivek Tamhane
Vivek Tamhane, Senior Executive Chef at BLVD Club who has over three decades of experience in the industry and has been the recipient of many prestigious awards believes in making a celebration out of every dish. For Ramzan the chef who has authored two books - Chef’s Recipes which was nominated for Maharashtra Rajya Puraskar and Jagtik Masale, shares two recipes to add to your Ramzan spread. Relish them till the holy month lasts.
Hyderabadi Haleem
Haleem masala (you can make and keep it in the airtight container)
Ingredients
- 6 tbs coriander seeds
- 3 tbs fennel
- 2 tbs cumin
- 10-12 green cardamom
- 6-8 cloves
- 2 tbs red deghi chili powder
- 2 tbs kashmiri chili powder
- 2 tbs turmeric
- 2 tbs black pepper powder
- 2 tbs red chili flex
- ½ tsp cinnamon powder
- ½ ginger powder
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp citric acid
- 2 tbs salt
Roast coriander seeds, fennel, cumin, cardamom, clove, red chili flex, on a very little oil, cool it and grind to a fine powder, then add all remining powder mix well. Keep it in airtight container. It can stay for 2-3 months.
- 500 gms mutton
- 50 gms Haleem Dry masala ( which you have prepared )
- 40 gms cashews
- 40 gms urad dal
- 100 gms ghee
- water as required
- 20 gms yellow moong dal
- 125 gms onion
- 100 gms coriander leaves
- 5-6 no green chilli
- 125 gms broken wheat (dalia)
- 10 gms chana dal
- salt as required
Method
- Soak broken wheat overnight.
- Trim the mutton (boneless). Cook mutton and water on coal cooking over medium flame you can use gas if you like. Add ginger-garlic paste salt Haleem masala, let it cook for 10-15 minutes. Once done shred and keep it aside.
- In a deep pan, fry the onion in oil until golden brown, cool, keep it set aside.
- Boil the soaked broken wheat and urad dal, Chana dal, moong dal. Add green chillies, cashew along with 500 ml of water until it is cooked completely, cool a bit and blend this mix into a smooth paste.
- Heat the oil in a pan add fried onion, cooked and shredded lamb, blended broken wheat and dal mixture and fresh coriander and sauté for 3-5 minutes. Add 2-3 cups of water and bring to a boil. Let it simmer and cook slowly for at least half an hour. If it starts drying, keep adding little water.
- Once it’s done serve with roti.
Date halwa and Vermicelli Kheer
Ingredients
- 4 Servings
- For vermicelli
- 1 cup wheat flour
- ½ cup water
- Pinch salt
- For halwa
- 100 gm dates
- 50 ml honey
- 50 gms ghee
To finish
- 10 gms ghee
- 5 gms powdered green cardamom
- 10 gms cashews,
- 1.5 lit milk
- 150 gm sugar
- 10 gms Chopped almonds
- 10 gms raisins
- Dry rose petals for garnish
Method
- Mix whole wheat flour salt and water to make a bit tight dough. With the help of fingers make small vermicelli or you can use seviyaan hand press to make fine vermicelli. Once done dry it overnight. You can make and keep it in an airtight container too.
- In an iron hundi with ghee add honey and dates, keep stirring till it mixes well, and keep stirring in between. Once done keep it aside.
- Take another deep pan. Add ghee, seviyaan, chopped almond, cashew and green cardamom powder. Once the vermicelli turns light golden-brown, add milk and let it simmer on medium flame till the milk boils. Add sugar and mix it well.
- In a serving dish, pour over the vermicelli and make small roundels of dates halwa. Put around on top of the kheer.
- Garnish with dried rose petals. You can serve it warm as well as cold.