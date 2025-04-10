A holiday classic meets bold, herbaceous flair in this easy chicken recipe

When it comes to Passover mains, roast chicken is a trusted staple—flavourful, easy to prepare, and ideal for keeping kosher. But that doesn’t mean it has to be predictable. This recipe from Milk Street 365: The All-Purpose Cookbook for Every Day of the Year introduces a bold new layer: a bright, savoury green chutney made with arugula, coriander and chilli, adding fresh balance to the richness of the roasted bird.

Not all chutneys are sweet or mango-based; in fact, many chutneys from Indian cuisine are sharp, spicy, and completely fruit-free. This one is a fine example—herb-forward and gently fiery, it’s a welcome departure from heavier sauces often served with roast meats.

Preparing the chicken: Spiced, simple and satisfying

To serve six, you’ll need a whole chicken weighing between 5½ and 6 pounds. The preparation begins with a dry rub of Indian-inspired spices: ground coriander, cumin, garam masala, sweet paprika, and a touch of cayenne pepper. Rubbed thoroughly into the skin, this blend gives the bird its deeply bronzed crust and aromatic depth.

After seasoning, the chicken is trussed and roasted on a V-rack in a deep pan. Roasting at 220°C (425°F) for 70 to 80 minutes ensures crispy skin and juicy meat—no basting required. The internal temperatures to look for are 70°C (160°F) in the breast and 80°C (175°F) in the thigh.

Importantly, resist the urge to tent the chicken with foil after removing it from the oven. Doing so traps steam and softens the crispy skin you’ve worked hard to create. Instead, let it rest uncovered for 30 minutes, allowing the juices to redistribute throughout the meat.

While it roasts: Make the chutney

As the chicken roasts, prepare the chutney. This one blends baby arugula and fresh coriander with serrano chillies and garlic. The spice level is moderate, but you can adjust it by reducing or increasing the chillies. Once chopped, the herbs are emulsified with olive oil in a food processor, then brightened with a squeeze of lime.

For a bit of depth and to tie the sauce to the chicken, a few spoonfuls of the pan juices—degreased and reduced—are stirred into the chutney just before serving.

Carving and serving suggestions

Once rested, the chicken is ready to carve. Arrange the pieces on a platter, spoon over some of the chutney, and serve the rest on the side with lime wedges for added zing. This dish pairs beautifully with simple sides like roasted root vegetables or steamed green beans, allowing the chutney to shine.

More than a holiday meal

This Indian-style roast chicken isn’t limited to Passover. Its vibrant flavours and straightforward preparation make it a strong candidate for any special occasion—or even a standout Sunday roast. And the green chutney? You’ll likely find yourself making it again to drizzle over grilled vegetables, spoon into sandwiches, or toss with chickpeas for a quick salad.

For those searching for Passover chicken recipes without matzo meal or looking for a kosher chicken dinner with bold flavours, this recipe ticks all the boxes.