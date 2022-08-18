Here are five herbal teas with great health benefits

Herbal tea is a beverage that has several health benefits. It is derived from edible flowers, spices and herbs and is a good way to remain healthy and induce relaxation. Sources state that herbal tea can also reduce pain and help in better digestion. These teas are rich in antioxidants and have a regenerating and energizing effect on an individual. They can be enjoyed both hot or cold depending on your preferences. Some herbal teas that you can add to your daily diet to improve your body are as follows:

Hibiscus tea

The tea along with adding colour to your drink also has many antiviral properties. It also reduces stress and can be consumed either piping hot or iced. According to sources it can reduce stress and ward off bacterial infection along with being good for the liver.

Lemongrass tea

Lemongrass tea has a tangy citrus flavour along with many properties that are good for health. It is rich in vitamins; it helps in digestion and also has anxiety-reducing properties. It is a good option to burn calories as it boosts human metabolism. It also vitalizes the skin and acts to prevent cavities.

Ginger tea

The tea has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. It is a healing combination packed with antioxidants, Vitamin C and magnesium. It also helps to boost immunity and is a perfect winter drink. Ginger tea can be enjoyed by adding more ingredients like peppercorns or honey in it.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is known for soothing your nerves and helping you relax. It is packed with flavonoids that are good for the skin and overall health. Sources state that its antispasmodic and analgesic properties also help to reduce the risk of diabetes along with warding off the symptoms of the common cold.

Peppermint tea

Reports state that peppermint is proven to support the digestive tract. It is full of antioxidants, and also possesses anti-cancer and anti-bacterial properties. It is caffeine-free and relaxes you and also helps with problems like headaches, tension and migraine.