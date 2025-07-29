Can applying castor oil on the belly button be helpful for digestion?

We know castor oil is great for promoting hair and lash growth and glowing skin. It has great anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties which is good for your skin. But many influencers are starting to apply castor oil on their belly buttons or put on castor oil patches to wake up with a flatter stomach the next morning. Is the simple application of castor oil, called naval pulling, helpful for digestion?

External castor oil application on your naval may help with digestion

Ayurveda says yes, although there are no scientific claims to back it. Most of the benefits are anecdotal. There could be health improvements like better digestive health as your bloat goes down and bowel movement becomes more regular. It detoxes the body and promotes weight loss.

All you have to do is gently massage castor oil on the naval region post-dinner before you hit the sack, and you might just see some improvements the morning after.

Some claims suggest it could also reduce symptoms of conditions like endometriosis and ovarian cysts. Castor oil can also work as a laxative when consumed orally.

Castor oil doesn't enter the bloodstream the way you might think. There aren’t any blood vessels going directly from your belly button to the rest of your body. At the end of the day, your belly button is a scar from the time your umbilical cord got cut off.

However, naval pulling is going up in popularity, much like other trends like oil pulling (rinsing your mouth with coconut oil to remove plaque and bacteria), which too, has no scientific basis, but there is anecdotal evidence.