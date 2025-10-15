Experts break down how those extra kilos can change everything

We frequently dismiss it — ‘it’s only ten kilos’. However, that little number can be compounded with serious consequences within your body. Those extra kilos can change hormones, change metabolism, create pressure on the heart, and could even affect fertility. Connection to lifestyle diseases can begin with just a few extra kilos, which may not manifest until later when they can gradually slow important body functions and begin to compromise your health. Experts are cautioning that weight gain may be even more serious than what the mirror reflects.

Carrying even 10 extra kilos can set off a chain reaction within your body — one that silently strains your heart and blood vessels.

“Extra weight increases the heart’s workload, raises blood pressure, and promotes vascular inflammation, all stemming from weight gain,” explains Dr Vijay Shekhar Reddy, professor and head, department of endocrinology, Gandhi Medical College, Hyderabad. He adds that when it comes to overeating and food cravings, it’s not just about willpower. “It’s a biological signal that drives overeating and weight gain, quietly increasing cardiovascular risk over time,” he adds.

According to Dr Vijay, addressing both the physiological and behavioural aspects of weight management is crucial. “Modern pharmacotherapy offers new ways to manage both. Real-world data from the STEER study clearly shows that patients with obesity and cardiovascular disease who were treated with semaglutide had a 57% lower risk of heart attack, stroke, or death compared to those on tirzepatide,” he says.

The findings highlight how targeted therapies, when combined with lifestyle changes and structured medical support, can lead to sustainable weight loss, better blood sugar control, and a significantly reduced risk of heart disease. “What seems like ‘just 10 kilos’ today could be the tipping point for long-term cardiovascular disease if not addressed proactively,” warns Dr Vijay.

Obesity causes a lot of health issues, some of which can directly influence fertility in men and women. “Obesity rates are increasing not only in India but around the world. We are finding more couples to consult with us for assistance with natural conception,” says Dr Divya Reddy, a fertility specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in LB Nagar. She states that obesity has rapidly increased in India, with the Lancet reporting that in 1990 only 1.2% of women were obese and 0.5% of men, but by 2021 the rates increased to 24% of women and 23% of men. This is also in light of infertility having increased from 2-8% in 1990 to now, approximately 18%. This means in simple terms, one in six couples have trouble conceiving naturally.

Dr Divya explains, “As subcutaneous fat increases, estrogen levels rise, leading to irregular cycles, poor egg quality, and higher incidence of PCOD. Hormonal disruption also impairs implantation.” In men, obesity can lower testosterone levels, reduce sperm production, and cause increased DNA fragmentation of sperm cells. “This hormonal imbalance, coupled with insulin resistance and vascular dysfunction, not only affects fertility but also increases metabolic diseases,” she adds.

For women who do conceive, obesity can increase complications. “We see higher chances of miscarriage, pregnancy-induced hypertension, gestational diabetes, and even stillbirths among obese women compared to those of normal weight,” says Dr Divya.

However, she emphasises that hope lies in small, consistent efforts. “Even 5–10% weight loss through balanced nutrition and lifestyle modification can significantly improve fertility outcomes and live birth rates,” she notes.

— Story by Tejal Sinha