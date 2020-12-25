Ritu Agarwal, the soul behind Rush Fitness, is not the one who gives up easily. The CEO of the chain of luxury fitness centres in the city is always confident of that glimmering ray of light at the end of the tunnel. The multi-tasker who manages home front and business with equal elan, tells us, “The industry has been hit very hard by the pandemic. We reopened Rush Fitness very recently since we didn’t want to jeopardise the safety fo our patrons. The quality of our services is very different from our counterparts in the city and we never compromise on that. Since the virus is still lurking around, we have opened the gyms following the protocols set by WHO”.

Rush Fitness has been a passion project for Ritu who shuttles between Milan and Kolkata and from one centre the brand has branched out to four prime locations now. Looking confident in a plain white shirt and a dark shade trouser, the entrepreneur tells us, “We started Rush Fitness because we wanted to offer the city a gym with world-class facilities. We have certified trainers who are known for their expertise in the industry”.

What’s her fitness mantra, we ask. “My schedule is quite erratic. So, I work out whenever I get time. I have taken up weight lifting again as it gives me a great high. I am not a yoga person. I find it very slow and the ones who say that they have achieved great body with the help of only yoga, I look at them with profound doubt,” Ritu tells us sitting at her Alipore centre. Ritu loves learning new things. Recently she completed a course on wine sommelier and very soon she intends to publish a book