The world is at a critical juncture and we are all learning to adapt to the new order. And taking this the right way forward, Celebrity Fitness Advocate Milind Soman’s Speaking Minds join hands with Idence BDS, an experiential events agency, to launch an E-talk titled Transformation Series 2020.

The four-part E-talk series, spread across 3 months with a fortnightly session, will address questions like how to recover and reset at the right pace, and explore topics around physical fitness, immunity, mental wellness, relationships, nutrition and lifestyle. It will also be providing unusual responses with amazing benefits by off-the-beaten-track speakers who will be sharing unconventional life-hacks on how one can adapt to new situations in a practical manner.

Commenting on the new venture 54-year-old Soman says, “We are at a juncture where traditional communication resources and traditional methods alone will not provide fulfilling solutions for the radical changes that we are seeing. Hence, through Transformation Series 2020 we intend to prepare people, build a community and establish a sense of adaptability through the experiences and voices of individuals who have successfully blazed the trail through incredibly unusual life choices.”

The sessions will have acclaimed global panellists talking about the best-unfamiliar practices and guiding the audience on specific topics. Some of the speakers are Lisa Tamati from New Zealand, internationally renowned professional ultra-endurance athlete with 25 years of experience running the toughest endurance events in the world, Rashesh Shah, Chairman & CEO, Edelweiss Group and Shyamal Vallabhjee, Sports Scientist, Psychologist and Performance Coach to name a few.

The first session, on physical fitness, is scheduled for 30th June 2020, 11 am.