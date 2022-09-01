Five bodyweight exercises for full body strength training and conditioning

Here are five exercises that will engage your entire body while concentrating on the four main components of fitness

All you need to build strength without access to weights is a solid training regimen and some room to work out. Another effective technique to engage in resistance training is building strength and endurance using bodyweight exercises. We bring you five exercises that will engage your entire body while concentrating on the four main components of fitness — strength, mobility, activation and stability. These five exercises target the lower body, core and upper body. Before moving on to the next exercise, perform each for 40 to 60 seconds. Between each exercise, take a 20 to 30-second break to allow your body to recuperate.

High plank arm reach

It is an excellent exercise to work every muscle in your body. It has anti-rotational effects and works the shoulders and core. Additionally, it hones your body‘s stability and balance. Extending the plank, this exercise also strengthens the core.

How to perform:

First, we get into a High Plank: Palms under the shoulders, body aligned in a straight line from shoulders to ankles.

Ensure your core is engaged: Squeeze the trunk area close to the spine.

Raise alternate arms slowly, till the shoulder is close to the ear.

Try and avoid swinging the body and the hips while alternating the hands.

Also read: Here's why you need to focus on muscle health as you get older

Bent over T Spine Rotation

This exercise enhances your hip hinge and enables a unique focus on the thoracic spine. Injury risk is decreased while mobility and posture are improved. It is a fantastic warm-up exercise to incorporate into your workout routine.

How to perform:

Keeping the knees soft, hinge from the hips.

Maintain a neutral spine and keep the chest lifted.

Once in the bent-over position, extend your arms towards your feet.

Keeping your hips facing down, laterally raise one arm, open the chest up the same side, the working arm reaching towards the ceiling with fingertips pointing up.

Slowly lower down and repeat on the other side.

When at the topmost position, try and ensure both palms are in the same line, keep opening the chest out, and feel that work on the T-spine.

Hollow hold

This exercise makes sure that your entire body is engaged and pushes your muscles to perform an isometric exercise. It stabilises the spine and the deepest core muscles are strengthened by a hollow hold.

How to perform:

Lying on your back, press the lower back firmly onto the mat.

Extend your arms up with the shoulders in line with your ears.

Keep your feet together, toes pointed and lift your legs off the floor.

Your arms, shoulders, legs and feet are off the floor, with your lower back pressed firmly down on the ground, creating a hollow position.

Also read: Are malnutrition and muscle loss interlinked?

Pulse Squat

A useful exercise that engages the glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings-the three main muscles in your lower body. Due to the continual engagement and tension in the muscles during this activity, more calories are burned as well as more muscle is gained.

How to perform:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, with your toes slightly pointing out.

Initiate the movement from the hips, push back and lower down keeping your chest up and back straight.

Sink till your thighs are parallel to the floor and ensure your core is engaged at the squat position.

Come up halfway, without fully extending the knees or the hips, then lower back down to the squat position.

Repeat this up and down movement, or pulses, for time or reps as you see fit.

Hip opener to hip extension

Focusing on hip mobility is important if you want to perform other exercises. This exercise combines two others that target hip flexibility and range of motion.

How to perform: